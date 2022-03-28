Enter To Win Tickets & VIP Packages For AMORPHIS' Upcoming Tour

Click here to read the full article. Machine Gun Kelly is heading out on the road this summer for the Mainstream Sellout tour in support of his second full-blown pop-punk record of the same name, out March 25. Fittingly, the rapper-turned-rocker is bolstering the already massive 52-date arena run with special guests Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Blackbear, Trippie Redd, Willow, Iann Dior, Pvris, and 44phantom appearing on select dates throughout North America and Europe. The North American leg of the Mainstream Sellout tour will launch on June 8 with a show at the Moody Center in Austin and span throughout the summer...

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO