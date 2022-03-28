ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit to host 2024 NFL draft

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
We’re exactly one month away from the 2022 NFL draft is Las Vegas, and we now know where the event will take place two years from now.

Detroit will host the 2024 NFL draft, the league announced Monday.

The Lions’ home city beat out Green Bay and Washington, D.C. to hold the NFL’s biggest offseason event.

The 2023 draft will take place in Kansas City.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

