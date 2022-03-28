ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic wins and the slap seen round the world: A wrap-up of the Oscars

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with KPCC entertainment reporter John Horn about...

Elle

Watch Beyoncé’s Show-Stopping Performance of “Be Alive” At The 2022 Oscars

In her first awards show performance since the 2017 Grammys, Beyoncé took care to remind us all what we’ve been missing. Dressed in a ravishing lime green gown, the music legend sent audiences (both at home and in the Dolby Theatre) into a collective tizzy with her rendition of “Be Alive,” a pop-meets-R&B single from this year’s Best Picture-nominated film King Richard.
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
Variety

With One Slap, a Carefully Constructed Oscars Fell Spectacularly to Pieces: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. It says everything that not even Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face could keep the Oscars ceremony from stubbornly chugging along its predetermined track, until Smith’s speech for winning best actor forced it to stop. In that jaw-dropping moment, what had been a self-consciously smooth night — the Academy Awards, as seen through some poreless filter — immediately and irrevocably shattered. No matter how desperately ABC and the Academy wanted the ceremony to be a well-oiled machine, . For weeks, the network and Academy’s governing body had been weathering fierce criticism about...
CinemaBlend

The Oscars Will Feature A Live Encanto Performance That Apparently Has The Internet Outraged

The 2022 Oscars are less than two weeks, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC are getting creative in their attempts to boost ratings after years prior. The award show will finally have hosts again, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes set to be recurring on stage, there will be a Fan Favorite Oscar voted by the internet, and as a recent commercial has revealed, the first live performance of Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will be part of the telecast. Many young fans will be happy about this, but the internet is not to pleased, per many first reactions.
The Independent

Fox News host blasted for ‘racist’ comments on the Will Smith Oscars fallout

One day after the Academy Awards began to weather the incident that has captured the internet by storm, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro weighed in on Will Smith’s infamous slap ofChris Rock at the awards ceremony.Her comments, which many online have criticised as racist, came when Ms Pirro was asked on her nightly program The Five for her perspective on the incident, to which she replied, “I think that the Oscars are not the hood”.Piers Morgan, a guest host on the Fox show, had a more measured response, but Ms Pirro decided to continue with her barrage, adding that...
WXIA 11 Alive

These movies shot in Georgia are up for 2022 Oscars

ATLANTA — Hollywood's biggest night is just right around the corner, and this year multiple movies shot here in Georgia are up for awards at the 2022 Oscars. Below is a breakdown of what they're nominated for and their chances of winning. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. After much hand...
The Independent

The Oscars are Sunday, and change is in the air

For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer...
The Guardian

Why Don’t Look Up should win the best picture Oscar

Why, asked the lofty-minded, don’t the movies tackle the big issues of the day? So, what happens when you serve them up a star-studded, sizably budgeted, awards-hungry allegory about climate change? They moan. Don’t Look Up is a self-declared parable devised to edify through comedy. Two astronomers, played by...
SheKnows

Here's How to Watch the Oscars 2022 Live From Anywhere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Everyone loves a bit of friendly competition, especially when it comes to award season. More than likely, most viewers haven’t gotten the chance to watch all nominated films and performances. But any devoted movie lover has already picked out their top favorites that they believe should win at the Oscars 2022. The nominees were first announced on February 8th by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan, with a psychological Western, Power of...
Indy100

Our Oscars drinking game might lead you into a blockbuster blackout

There is perhaps no award show that is as widely celebrated by film lovers everywhere as the Oscars. This year marks the 94th Academy Awards which will air this weekend. The event will also officially be wrapping up at the end of the 2021-22 film awards circuit. As it has in previous years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present the Oscars, which will air worldwide live on ABC starting at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday. And although the award show was without a host for the last three years, two of which were due to the...
