Historic wins and the slap seen round the world: A wrap-up of the Oscars

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter-director Siân Heder returned to her roots to make Oscar-winning film ‘CODA’. The 5th Dimension’s Marilyn...

Axios

The changed Oscars

For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars, AP's Jake Coyle writes. Why it matters: The Academy Awards will try to recapture their exalted place in...
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
Dallas Observer

No One Watches the Oscars Any More, Because Where the Hell Do You Watch the Oscars?

It’s no secret that the Academy Awards are a pale imitation of the show they once were. The days of an exciting host like Bob Hope or Billy Crystal delighting moviegoers of every generation are now faded memories. Heck, we’d be lucky enough to even have a host. Recent ceremonies have gone completely hostless. In 2018, the Oscars briefly hired Kevin Hart for the 2019 hosting gig, but he dropped out after homophobic comments he made earlier within his career resurfaced and inspired a wave of controversy.
Stamford Advocate

With One Slap, a Carefully Constructed Oscars Fell Spectacularly to Pieces: TV Review

It says everything that not even Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face could keep the Oscars ceremony from stubbornly chugging along its predetermined track, until Smith’s speech for winning best actor forced it to stop. In that jaw-dropping moment, what had been a self-consciously smooth night — the Academy Awards, as seen through some poreless filter — immediately and irrevocably shattered. No matter how desperately ABC and the Academy wanted the ceremony to be a well-oiled machine, .
NME

Watch Beyoncé perform ‘Be Alive’ at the Oscars 2022

Beyoncé performed ‘Be Alive’, her contribution to the King Richard soundtrack, live at the Oscars 2022 tonight (March 27) – watch it below now. The Oscars is taking place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre and is being presented by a host for the first time since 2017.
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Cinematography Predictions

Click here to read the full article. Updated March 21: “Dune” cinematographer Greig Fraser won the feature film prize March 20 at the 36th annual ASC Awards (held at the organization’s clubhouse in Hollywood). He now has critical momentum going into Sunday’s Oscars, bolstered by his recent BAFTA prize and praise for his dark and gritty “The Batman.” However, don’t be surprised if Wegner (winner of the Critics Choice Award) pulls off an upset over her fellow Australian and becomes the first woman to win the Oscar for cinematography. Her director, “Power of the Dog’s” Jane Campion, is expected to win...
Deadline

Oscars Courting Beyoncé To Grace The Stage Sunday

Click here to read the full article. The Oscarcast is working on a big get. Deadline is hearing that organizers are courting Beyoncé to be part of the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. She is nominated for Best Original Song for “Be Alive,” the theme from King Richard that was written by Dixson and Beyoncé. Last year, the songs were separated into a pre-show before the Oscars, but if the Academy succeeds in getting Beyoncé, she will be a high point for the show, for sure, though it hasn’t been made clear where the performances will be done, and there has...
WXIA 11 Alive

These movies shot in Georgia are up for 2022 Oscars

ATLANTA — Hollywood's biggest night is just right around the corner, and this year multiple movies shot here in Georgia are up for awards at the 2022 Oscars. Below is a breakdown of what they're nominated for and their chances of winning. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. After much hand...
NBC Los Angeles

How Many Viewers Watched the Oscars After the Will Smith Slap?

Viewership for ABC's Oscars telecast rose 55.9% to 15.36 million from last year's record low of 9.85 million, but was still the second-lowest on record, according to preliminary figures released Monday by Nielsen. Final figures are scheduled to be released Tuesday, but are not expected to change significantly from those...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars 2022: Order of Awards Presented

The 2022 Oscars will take place at the Dolby on Sunday, where hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will recognize the best in film during the live telecast. Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leads nominees with 12 nods. Other top-nominated films include Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Wins Twitter Fan-Favorite AwardOscars: Best Costume Design Winner Jenny Beavan Says She "Nearly Said No" to Designing 'Cruella'Oscars: 'Drive My Car' Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi Thanks His Actors for Best International Film Win The 94th annual Academy Awards will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The order in which the awards will be presented follows. Supporting actress Sound Cinematography Documentary short Visual effects Animated feature Animated Short Supporting actor International film Live-action short Costume design Original screenplay Adapted screenplay Score Film editing Documentary feature Production design Original song Directing Lead actor Makeup and hairstyling Lead actress Best picture Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MLive.com

How to Watch the 94th Annual Academy Awards, stream the Oscars for free

This year’s Academy Awards air tonight at 8pm on ABC. Stream the Oscars 2022 ceremony for free with a FuboTV subscription. Hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, The 94th Annual Academy Awards will honor achievements in film during the last year. The star-studded red carpet event will premiere live at 8pm from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, bringing viewers to sunny California to recognize the stellar performances and meticulous work that went into the production of each Academy favorite.
