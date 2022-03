Click here to read the full article. Kehlani was one of the many R&B singers who dominated the genre when the pandemic hit in 2020. Their second studio album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, has been streamed over 1 billion times, and is regarded as one of the top overall albums from that year. Now, the Grammy-nominated artist is gearing up for the release of their highly-anticipated third studio album, blue water road, slated to arrive on April 29. “blue water road is a destination in my mind,” Kehlani explained in a statement....

