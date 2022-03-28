ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Three wins, a No. 1 ranking, a pile of cash: Scottie Scheffler is raking it in so far in 2022

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0621bN_0esCQMCP00
Photo: David Buono/Icon Sportswire via AP Images

There’s heaters. And then there’s whatever Scottie Scheffler is on these days.

The new No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking has seen his victory total—and his bank account—swell in 2022.

The 25-year-old former Texas Longhorn came into the year still in search of his first PGA Tour win. A member of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team, it was becoming a matter of “when” not “if” he would find the winner’s circle.

Well, Scheffler answered that at TPC Scottsdale in February, surviving a playoff against last year’s FedEx Cup champ Patrick Cantlay in the WM Phoenix Open.

He then won twice more over the next six weeks, each subsequent victory more impressive than the last: early March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, then the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

So far in 2022, he’s banked $6,323,663 in on-course earnings. That’s almost half of his total career earnings of $14,901,992 (which ranks 141st all-time).

2022 tournament Finish Earnings

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 1 $2,100,000

The Players Championship T-55 $46,200

Arnold Palmer Invitational 1 $2,160,000

Genesis Invitational T-7 $390,000

WM Phoenix Opn 1 $1,476,000

Farmers Insurance Open T-20 $95,508

The American Express T-25 $55,955

Scheffler is not in the field this week in San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open.

He will next tee it up at Augusta National Golf Club the following week for the Masters Tournament, where he will no doubt be one of the favorites to don the green jacket.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods' role in Scottie Scheffler’s irons

When Scottie Scheffler signed with TaylorMade on the eve of THE PLAYERS, he joined a TOUR staff that also includes Tiger Woods. Scheffler’s signing came shortly after he picked up his first two PGA TOUR wins at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
GOLF
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Scottie Scheffler at the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Scottie Scheffler won for the third time this season and vaulted to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking with a 4-and-3 victory over Kevin Kisner at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Take a closer look at Scheffler’s gear, including a new TaylorMade Stealth fairway wood that was added to the bag.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Is Very Ready For The Masters

The Masters are less than two weeks away. The 2022 edition of the legendary major golf tournament is set to begin on Thursday, April 7. The tournament will run through Sunday, April 10. Is Tiger Woods going to play? What will the field be like without Phil Mickelson, who is...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
WJTV 12

Cantlay, Schauffele pair up in Zurich Classic of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Patrick Cantlay, the 2021 FedExCup winner ranked fifth in the world, will pair with 2020 Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele, ranked tenth, to give the 2022 Zurich Classic another team of top-10 players, announced Steve Worthy, CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation, producer of the tournament. “With Patrick and Xander our field […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods HITS DRIVE at Medalist ahead of potential Masters return

A video of Tiger Woods hitting a drive at Medalist Golf Club on Saturday was shared on social media on Sunday evening. According to the popular @TWLegion account on Twitter, Woods has this week been walking the golf course at Medalist back home in Florida. It is understood that Woods' caddie Joe LaCava has also been out there with him.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five more punch their ticket to the Masters. Who's in, who's still out?

The field for the Masters has swelled by five. Thomas Pieters (No. 34), Harold Varner III (40), Seamus Power (41), Russell Henley (42) and Cameron Young (47) are the latest to punch their ticket down Magnolia Lane to play in the first men’s major next week. That stretches the smallest field of the four majors to 91 players, and still includes Tiger Woods on the list of past champions planning to play.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Ryder Cup#First Pga Tour#Tpc Scottsdale#Finish Earnings#Wgc Dell Technologies#Genesis Invitational#Farmers Insurance Open#American Express#The Valero Texas Open
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, the rivalry with Phil Mickelson

Are Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson similar to Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer? When asked about his rivalry with Mickelson, Woods admitted that it was prominent once upon a time. They both were also ruling the world ranking for weeks, causing them to try and outdo each other. Tiger Woods...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Players who have been ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking

Since the Official World Golf Ranking was introduced in 1986, 25 players have reached the No. 1 ranking in the world. Scottie Scheffler became No. 1 in the world for the first time on March 27, 2022, taking over for Jon Rahm atop the Official World Golf Ranking with a win in the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play. It is his first run at the top of the world ranking, overtaking Rahm, who was the 24th person to take the top ranking in the world.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods’ Masters Odds Have Changed Today

There is serious momentum that Tiger Woods will make his comeback at the 2022 Masters at Augusta next month. Woods has been seen ramping up his golf activity this month. Some believe it’s in preparation for the Masters. Interestingly enough, Woods’ odds to win the prestigious tournament improved on...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Tiger Woods' Masters return stories fuelled by Augusta round

Tiger Woods has prompted speculation he will return to competitive action at next week's Masters by completing a practice round at Augusta. The 46-year-old former world number one has been recovering from multiple leg injuries suffered in a car crash 14 months ago. Social media reported Woods arrived at Augusta...
GOLF
KEYT

LPGA has 1st major in Palm Springs for the final time

Golf’s major championship season begins with the Chevron Championship in the California desert. The LPGA’s first major is being held for the last time at Mission Hills Country Club. Chevron has taken over as title sponsor and will move it to later in the spring in Houston. Patty Tavatanakit is the defending champion. The Masters is next week, and this is the last chance for someone to qualify. The winner of the Valero Texas Open gets a spot in the field. Jordan Spieth is the defending champion. Nineteen other players in San Antonio already are eligible for the Masters.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Appears To Be Taking A Big Trip This Week

Tiger Woods appears to be making every effort he can to play at the 2022 Masters next month. Woods, 46, reportedly spent the weekend practicing at the Medalist Golf Club in Florida. Video surfaced of his playing time there, and it sure does look like he’s healthy. There is...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Sports icon, LPGA record holder Joan Joyce dies at 81

Sports icon and former LPGA player Joan Joyce died on Saturday. She was 81. Joyce is considered one of the best multi-sport athletes of the 20th century. She is primarily known for her softball dominance; in more than two decades in the Amateur Softball Association, Joyce pitched 150 no-hitters and 50 perfect games and owned a lifetime earned run average of 0.09. She was an eight-time MVP and made 18 consecutive All-Star teams. Also notable: she struck out Major League Baseball legends Ted Williams (in 1961) and Hank Aaron (1978) during exhibitions.
SPORTS
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (3/28/22): Callaway Legacy black irons

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy