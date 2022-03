Place the Calm Strips reusable sensory adhesives on virtually anything to have a fidgeting gadget wherever you go. Put them on your phone, keychain, laptop, tablet, and more—wherever you might want a place to fidget while you focus. A uniquely designed product, they are fun to touch, scratch, and pick at with their textured surface. This helps you increase your focus while regulating energy. And they have a reusable, residue-free, latex-free design that lets you stick them to almost any flat surface. They help those with anxiety, stress, BFRB, ADD, ADHD, and ASD. Moreover, they are great for fidgeters, adults, and children ages 6 and up. Available in 19 beautiful designs inspired by calming scenes, they have a water-resistant polypropylene material that makes them easy to clean and sanitize.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO