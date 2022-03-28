ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Historic wins and the slap seen round the world: A wrap-up of the Oscars

wrkf.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with KPCC entertainment reporter John Horn about...

www.wrkf.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mccoo
Person
Billy Davis Jr.
Stamford Advocate

With One Slap, a Carefully Constructed Oscars Fell Spectacularly to Pieces: TV Review

It says everything that not even Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face could keep the Oscars ceremony from stubbornly chugging along its predetermined track, until Smith’s speech for winning best actor forced it to stop. In that jaw-dropping moment, what had been a self-consciously smooth night — the Academy Awards, as seen through some poreless filter — immediately and irrevocably shattered. No matter how desperately ABC and the Academy wanted the ceremony to be a well-oiled machine, .
MOVIES
TODAY.com

The Oscars are back with a few controversial changes

Hoping to boost ratings the Academy is making a few controversial changes to the 2022 Oscars such as presenting six categories before the live telecast. The top prize of the night, “Best Picture,” has 10 films competing in a category never won by a streaming service. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for Saturday TODAY.March 26, 2022.
MOVIES
Elle

Watch Beyoncé’s Show-Stopping Performance of “Be Alive” At The 2022 Oscars

In her first awards show performance since the 2017 Grammys, Beyoncé took care to remind us all what we’ve been missing. Dressed in a ravishing lime green gown, the music legend sent audiences (both at home and in the Dolby Theatre) into a collective tizzy with her rendition of “Be Alive,” a pop-meets-R&B single from this year’s Best Picture-nominated film King Richard.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Cinematography Predictions

Click here to read the full article. Updated March 21: “Dune” cinematographer Greig Fraser won the feature film prize March 20 at the 36th annual ASC Awards (held at the organization’s clubhouse in Hollywood). He now has critical momentum going into Sunday’s Oscars, bolstered by his recent BAFTA prize and praise for his dark and gritty “The Batman.” However, don’t be surprised if Wegner (winner of the Critics Choice Award) pulls off an upset over her fellow Australian and becomes the first woman to win the Oscar for cinematography. Her director, “Power of the Dog’s” Jane Campion, is expected to win...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#The Slap#Kpcc#Npr
BET

The Oscars Snubs That Still Don’t Sit Well With Us

While many of our favorite films have been nominated for a prestigious Academy Award, there are a few that were just as phenomenal and didn’t make the list this year. BET.com gathered the top five films we felt should’ve had a place in one of the categories for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
WXIA 11 Alive

These movies shot in Georgia are up for 2022 Oscars

ATLANTA — Hollywood's biggest night is just right around the corner, and this year multiple movies shot here in Georgia are up for awards at the 2022 Oscars. Below is a breakdown of what they're nominated for and their chances of winning. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. After much hand...
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Oscars 2022: What Time, Channel and When Are the 94th Annual Academy Awards

Hollywood's biggest night is almost here, and movie lovers aren't going to want to miss the 2022 Oscars. Returning to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, the 94th Academy Awards will bring together some of the biggest writers, directors, and actors of the past year for the special annual ceremony, and fans will have a front row seat as the awards are handed out.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

2022 Oscars Biggest and Best Parties

The Oscars are back in full force and the celebrities are ready to party! Here's a look at the most exclusive soirees going down during Academy Awards weekend!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Oscars are Sunday, and change is in the air

For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Fox News host blasted for ‘racist’ comments on the Will Smith Oscars fallout

One day after the Academy Awards began to weather the incident that has captured the internet by storm, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro weighed in on Will Smith’s infamous slap ofChris Rock at the awards ceremony.Her comments, which many online have criticised as racist, came when Ms Pirro was asked on her nightly program The Five for her perspective on the incident, to which she replied, “I think that the Oscars are not the hood”.Piers Morgan, a guest host on the Fox show, had a more measured response, but Ms Pirro decided to continue with her barrage, adding that...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy