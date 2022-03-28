ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Plant Kween: Home Is for Growing and Thriving

By Laurie Gunning Grossman
hunker.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"I feel like when you're decorating a space or making it feel like home or a place where you want to come home to or spend time in, it's like writing a love letter to yourself, right?," says Christopher Griffin. "And so, why rush a love letter to yourself? Take your...

www.hunker.com

Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
Oprah
Telegraph

Do you have any tips for looking after an aloe vera plant?

If you love your garden but need advice on how to keep it looking lush and welcoming all year round, top head gardener Tom Brown can help. In this regular column he demystifies common gardening problems, explains what to tackle when, and shows how to make every moment on the plot more fun and productive. Happy gardening!
Daily Leader

Get growing with indoor kitchen garden

URBANA — Growing food is not limited to outdoors in the summer. With some planning, you can grow food indoors throughout the year. University of Illinois Extension horticulture educators Nicole Flowers-Kimmerle says that before starting an indoor kitchen garden, it is essential to think about what you want to gain by growing food indoors. You might wish to have herbs to give recipes a special touch or boost nutrition for added health benefits.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
Voice of America

Help with Buying Young Garden Plants in the Spring

Many gardeners do not begin to grow their plants from seeds. Instead, they buy young plants, also called seedling or “starts.” These are plants that are grown in a nursery: a place where plants are grown and sold. Many gardeners buy seedlings in containers for their gardens. Most...
Food Network

How to Grow an Avocado from Seed

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Next time you make guacamole or avocado toast, don’t toss the pit! With a little attention and a lot of patience, you could grow your own avocado tree from seed. Avocado trees do best in warm climates and take anywhere from 5 to 13 years to bear fruit. But it’s a fun project that doesn’t require much gardening experience to start. Here, SJ McShane a plant expert, journalist and small-scale farmer, shares a step-by-step guide for how to grow an avocado from seed.
The Ledger

CHARLES REYNOLDS: Nerve plants tricky to grow

Because they’re just 3 to 6 inches tall and feature small, gaily marked leaves, nerve plants — native to Tropical America — are popular interior subjects. Available in several color combos, nerve plants (Fittonia argyroneura) have difficulty coping with dry indoor air. This inability can be mitigated by keeping plants in screened porches during mild weather and by placing indoor specimens on humidity trays, which are simply shallow containers filled with rocks and water. The nerve plants mentioned here (there are others) are actually cultivated varieties of Fittonia albivenis, distinguished by green leaves with pink, red or white veining. Small, red-tinged white flowers appear rarely on indoor plants. In addition to not handling low humidity, nerve plants are fussy regarding light intensity. Too much direct sun (as well as overly dry soil) leads to leaf curling, but insufficient light causes the foliage to lose color. Diffused sunlight or bright, indirect light is best. Keep this mat-forming, trailing plant’s soil moist but not soggy. Propagate with stem cuttings.
WWMT

Thousands of trees planted at local preserve to curb growing climate concerns

COVERT, Mich. — A little rain couldn't stop The Nature Conservancy in Michigan from building a brighter future for the Ross Coastal Plain Marsh Preserve on Tuesday. The restoration team planted 2,000 saplings consisting of seven different native hardwood species such as paw paw, white oak, red oak, silver maple, red maple, shagbark hickory, and Kentucky coffee tree.
hunker.com

This IKEA Table Hack Will Give Your Dining Room More Personality

If there's one thing we will never get tired of, it's a clever IKEA hack. Whether than involves shoe cabinets or catios, we're here to be inspired by it all. The latest IKEA hack on our moodboards involves an amazing dining table transformation by TikTok user @laurenrobinson827. The video starts...
