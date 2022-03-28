Remy Ma sparks debate over Doja Cat: 'I don’t think she’s a rapper'

Doja Cat is adored by fans for her clever rhymes and sweet-sounding vocals. However, Doja Cat’s genre-blending music is under debate on social media as some people wonder if the 26-year-old artist should be classified as a "rapper."

Listen Now: Drink Champs Episode 307 with Remy Ma

During an interview with Drink Champs' DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. , Rap veteran Remy Ma shared her personal views about Doja’s artistry. “I don’t think she’s a rapper,” said Remy Ma. “Let’s be clear with that. They put her in the rapper category, I don’t think she’s a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she’s dope.”

Remy Ma’s statement sparked an open dialogue online. Some music lovers seemingly agreed with Remy, while others disagreed with her choice of words. “Remy Ma losing her mind! Talking bout' Doja Cat not a rapper please she will out rap you!,” one Twitter user wrote. “Yeah I personally don't think Doja cat is a rapper...rhyming words don't make you a rapper…,” another Twitter user chimed in .

Doja Cat’s latest project Planet Her dropped last June. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and remained on the chart for three consecutive weeks. The "Kiss Me More" singer is also nominated in both the Rap ( Rap Song and Melodic Rap Performance ) and Pop categories ( Pop Vocal Album and Pop Duo/Group Performance ) at this year’s GRAMMYs.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram