Fort Hood, Texas (KWTX) -Fort Hood officials turned off the lights Tuesday morning to test the effectiveness of the Army post’s backup power systems. “Its to Get a better idea about our utility’s infrastructure on the installation, assess our vulnerabilities. But we’re also taking advantage of the opportunity to practice a lot of our systems that we would have to put into place Should we ever have an unplanned power outage,” said Col. Chad Foster, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood Commander.

FORT HOOD, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO