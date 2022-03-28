ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unstable Molecule Clicks with Synthetic Strategy

By UC San Diego
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe elements on the periodic table of elements are listed in ways that emphasize certain relationships. There are families, periods (the horizonal rows) and groups (the vertical columns). The elements within each of these groupings exhibit some commonalities. Diagonal relationships in the periodic table exist between two elements in...

Phys.org

Scientists discover how molecule becomes anticancer weapon

Years of toil in the laboratory have revealed how a marine bacterium makes a potent anti-cancer molecule. The anti-cancer molecule salinosporamide A, also called Marizomb, is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glioblastoma, a brain cancer. Scientists now for the first time understand the enzyme-driven process that activates the molecule.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

Changing the handedness of molecules

Researchers at Kanazawa University report in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences a responsive molecular system that, through chemical reactions, inverses its chirality before becoming racemic. Molecules that have the ability to change their structure in response to a chemical or physical stimulus are called responsive molecules. This type...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Chemists discover new reactivity of strained molecules

In synthetic organic chemistry, so-called cycloadditions are a particularly important class of reactions. With this type of reaction, ring-shaped molecules can be constructed simply and efficiently by joining ("adding") two compounds that each contain double bonds. A team led by Prof. Dr. Frank Glorius from the University of Münster has now succeeded in performing an unconventional cycloaddition in which a carbon-carbon double bond reacts with a carbon-carbon single bond. In double bonds, atoms are connected by two pairs of electrons; in single bonds, only one pair of electrons is involved. The key to success was the use of particularly "strained" single bonds. To enable mild reaction conditions, the chemists used a photosensitizer, a catalyst that drives the reaction using light energy. The study has now been published in the journal Nature.
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

A Gatekeeper Molecule for the Blood‒Brain Barrier

The brain is composed of billions of neurons—vulnerable cells that require a protective environment to function properly. This delicate environment is protected by 400 miles of specialized vasculature designed to limit which substances come into contact with the brain. This blood-brain barrier is essential for protecting the organ from toxins and pathogens. But in the context of neurological disease, the barrier “becomes your worst enemy,” says Anne Eichmann, PhD, Ensign Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) and professor of cellular and molecular physiology, as it also blocks the passage of therapeutic drugs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Phys.org

Scientists discover a new kind of cell death linked to copper

Copper is an essential element of life from bacteria and fungi to plants and animals. In humans, it binds to enzymes to help blood clot, hormones mature, and cells process energy. But too much copper kills cells—and now scientists have figured out how. Researchers at the Broad Institute of...
CANCER
Phys.org

How the Chagas pathogen changes the intestinal microbiota of predatory bugs

In Central and South America, predatory blood-sucking bugs transmit the causative agent of the widely prevalent Chagas disease. As the disease can induce severe symptoms and to date there is no vaccine against the Trypanosoma parasites, the main approach at present is to control the bug using insecticides. A German-Brazilian research team has now studied how trypanosomes change the bug's intestinal microbiota. The long-term goal: to change the bacterial community in the predatory bug's intestine in such a way that it can defend itself against the trypanosomes.
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

"Supercharging" Cancer-Fighting T Cells

Yale scientists have identified a way to “supercharge” tumor-attacking T cells, a finding that may not only improve the effectiveness of a promising type of cell-based cancer immunotherapy but also expand the number of cancers it can treat. Their findings are published March 10 in the journal Cell...
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Reverse Aging and Extend Lifespan of Mice in a New Study

The aging process or cellular degeneration seemed to have stopped on mice that became the subject of a successful new anti-aging study on cellular rejuvenation therapy. Scientists were able to partially reverse the aging process and extend the lifespan of mice during their anti-aging experiment. The scientists used the method...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How the gut communicates with the brain

How the 'second brain' – the enteric nervous system in our gut—communicates with our first brain has been one of the most challenging questions faced by enteric neuroscientists, until now. New research from Flinders University has discovered how specialized cells within the gut can communicate with both the...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There Are 'Secret' Tunnels Connecting Your Skull And The Brain

Did you know you have tiny tunnels in your head? That's OK, no one else did either until recently! But that's exactly what a team of medical researchers confirmed in mice and humans in 2018 – tiny channels that connect skull bone marrow to the lining of the brain. The research shows they may provide a direct route for immune cells to rush from the marrow into the brain in the event of damage. Previously, scientists had thought immune cells were transported via the bloodstream from other parts of the body to deal with brain inflammation following a stroke, injury, or brain...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chronic stress disrupts the homeostasis and progeny progression of oligodendroglial lineage cells, associating immune oligodendrocytes with prefrontal cortex hypomyelination

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a chronic debilitating illness affecting yearly 300 million people worldwide. Oligodendrocyte-lineage cells have emerged as important neuromodulators in synaptic plasticity and crucial components of MDD pathophysiology. Using the repeated social defeat (RSDS) mouse model, we demonstrate that chronic psychosocial stress induces long-lasting losses and transient proliferation of oligodendrocyte-precursor cells (OPCs), aberrant differentiation into oligodendrocytes, and severe hypomyelination in the prefrontal cortex. Exposure to chronic stress results in OPC morphological impairments, excessive oxidative stress, and oligodendroglial apoptosis, implicating integrative-stress responses in depression. Analysis of single-nucleus transcriptomic data from MDD patients revealed oligodendroglial-lineage dysregulation and the presence of immune-oligodendrocytes (Im-OL), a novel population of cells with immune properties and myelination deficits. Im-OL were also identified in mice after RSDS, where oligodendrocyte-lineage cells expressed immune-related markers. Our findings demonstrate cellular and molecular changes in the oligodendroglial lineage in response to chronic stress and associate hypomyelination with Im-OL emergence during depression.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

What Role Do Bitter Taste Receptors Play in Cancer?

A person’s perception of bitter taste is initiated by TAS2Rs, a family of G protein-coupled receptors that were originally identified in Type II taste receptor cells (gustatory cells) found in the mouth. However, it is now known that TAS2Rs are widely expressed throughout the body in non-gustatory tissues, suggesting that they mediate additional roles besides taste perception. Putative functions of TAS2Rs in cancer have been reported since the 1970s, yet to date, no causal relationship has been established.
CANCER
Nature.com

Intra- and interpopulation transposition of mobile genetic elements driven by antibiotic selection

The spread of genes encoding antibiotic resistance is often mediated by horizontal gene transfer (HGT). Many of these genes are associated with transposons, a type of mobile genetic element that can translocate between the chromosome and plasmids. It is widely accepted that the translocation of antibiotic resistance genes onto plasmids potentiates their spread by HGT. However, it is unclear how this process is modulated by environmental factors, especially antibiotic treatment. To address this issue, we asked whether antibiotic exposure would select for the transposition of resistance genes from chromosomes onto plasmids and, if so, whether antibiotic concentration could tune the distribution of resistance genes between chromosomes and plasmids. We addressed these questions by analysing the transposition dynamics of synthetic and natural transposons that encode resistance to different antibiotics. We found that stronger antibiotic selection leads to a higher fraction of cells carrying the resistance on plasmids because the increased copy number of resistance genes on multicopy plasmids leads to higher expression of those genes and thus higher cell survival when facing antibiotic selection. Once they have transposed to plasmids, antibiotic resistance genes are primed for rapid spread by HGT. Our results provide quantitative evidence for a mechanism by which antibiotic selection accelerates the spread of antibiotic resistance in microbial communities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A SARS-CoV-2 antibody retains potent neutralization against Omicron by targeting conserved RBM residues

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. First, we found that the Omicron RBD retains high binding affinity with human ACE2 and that Omicron pseudovirus is able to infect target cells more efficiently than the Wuhan strain (Supplementary Fig.Â 1A, B). To investigate the degree of immune evasion mediated by Omicron, the RBD-specific antibody titer and neutralization activity of 21 convalescent plasma samples collected at the early stage of the pandemic (early 2020) were measured [5]. Striking reductions in both plasma RBD-specific antibody titers (4.7- to 42.9-fold reductions) and neutralization titers (9.7- to 123.4-fold reductions) against Omicron compared to the Wuhan strain were observed, which is in line with previous studies (Fig.Â 1B, Supplementary Fig.Â 2 and Supplementary TableÂ 1)Â [2, 3].
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New protocols to record neural activity using Neuropixels in clinical settings

To examine the human brain and better understand its functions, neuroscientists have so far used a variety of methods to record the electrical activity of brain cells. Traditionally, these methods were either able to record the activity of a few individual neurons at a time or monitor changes in the summated activity of thousands of neurons over time. If researchers wanted to sample from a large population of cells in one area at once, however, they had to employ two or more different techniques.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Unprecedented videos show RNA switching 'on' and 'off'

Similar to a light switch, RNA switches (called riboswitches) determine which genes turn "on" and "off." Although this may seem like a simple process, the inner workings of these switches have confounded biologists for decades. Now researchers led by Northwestern University and the University at Albany discovered one part of...
ALBANY, NY
Phys.org

Novel 'Trojan horse' drug delivery system using protein-based microdroplets

Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have developed a novel method of delivering drugs into human cells using large biological molecules, by first encasing them in a protein-based microdroplet. This discovery promises to be faster, safer, more effective, and better suited for gene therapy, cancer treatment, and vaccine...
SCIENCE

