On Saturday, Herschel Walker Made an Embarrassing Error

Herschel Walker, a former football player who is now a political contender, spoke at a rally in support of former US President Donald Trump on Saturday.

While speaking at the event on Saturday, Herschel Walker, who is running for Senate in Georgia, made an unfortunate error.

Critical Race Theory is referred to as “CTR” by the former college and NFL football great.

Walker remarked, “I’m sick and tired of them wanting to teach CTR in schools.” “Can you explain what critical race theory means?”

Walker, 60, is a Senate candidate from Georgia, where he was a collegiate football standout. While playing for the Bulldogs, he was a national champion and Heisman Trophy winner.

He’s now aiming to run for the Senate in Georgia.

Walker’s gaffe became a social media sensation.

President Biden requested that Walker and Dr. Oz quit from the White House fitness group earlier this month.

President Trump named Walker and Dr. Oz to the role.