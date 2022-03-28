ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

On Saturday, Herschel Walker Made an Embarrassing Error

Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hr9RZ_0esCCxv000

Herschel Walker, a former football player who is now a political contender, spoke at a rally in support of former US President Donald Trump on Saturday.

While speaking at the event on Saturday, Herschel Walker, who is running for Senate in Georgia, made an unfortunate error.

Critical Race Theory is referred to as “CTR” by the former college and NFL football great.

Walker remarked, “I’m sick and tired of them wanting to teach CTR in schools.” “Can you explain what critical race theory means?”

Walker, 60, is a Senate candidate from Georgia, where he was a collegiate football standout. While playing for the Bulldogs, he was a national champion and Heisman Trophy winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7zOj_0esCCxv000

He’s now aiming to run for the Senate in Georgia.

Walker’s gaffe became a social media sensation.

President Biden requested that Walker and Dr. Oz quit from the White House fitness group earlier this month.

President Trump named Walker and Dr. Oz to the role.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue

70

Followers

861

Posts

36K+

Views

Follow Blogging Big Blue and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DL from Georgia shows favor for Dan Lanning and the Ducks

Not only did the Oregon Ducks get a dynamic up-and-coming head coach when hiring Dan Lanning from the Georgia Bulldogs this last offseason, but they also got one of the best recruiters in the south to bring his talents to the pacific northwest. Lanning’s overhaul of the Oregon staff and decision to fill out the ranks with elite recruiters has paid dividends so far, especially when it comes to players from SEC country. It seems that now more than ever, the Ducks are making the cut for a number of highly-rated players from states like Georgia, Alabama, and Florida, all of...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
92.9 The Game

Could JT Daniels return to Georgia?

J.T. Daniels has been in the transfer portal for two months now and still hasn’t chosen a new school and with Kirby Smart challenging Stetson Bennett, some wonder if a return to UGA might be the decision for J.T. Daniels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
70
Followers
861
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy