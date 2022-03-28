ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Historic wins and the slap seen round the world: A wrap-up of the Oscars

By Daily Local News Program Host/Reporter/Editor
nprillinois.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with KPCC entertainment reporter John Horn about...

www.nprillinois.org

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

The Oscars are back with a few controversial changes

Hoping to boost ratings the Academy is making a few controversial changes to the 2022 Oscars such as presenting six categories before the live telecast. The top prize of the night, “Best Picture,” has 10 films competing in a category never won by a streaming service. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for Saturday TODAY.March 26, 2022.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The Oscars Will Feature A Live Encanto Performance That Apparently Has The Internet Outraged

The 2022 Oscars are less than two weeks, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC are getting creative in their attempts to boost ratings after years prior. The award show will finally have hosts again, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes set to be recurring on stage, there will be a Fan Favorite Oscar voted by the internet, and as a recent commercial has revealed, the first live performance of Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will be part of the telecast. Many young fans will be happy about this, but the internet is not to pleased, per many first reactions.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mccoo
Person
Billy Davis Jr.
Stamford Advocate

With One Slap, a Carefully Constructed Oscars Fell Spectacularly to Pieces: TV Review

It says everything that not even Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face could keep the Oscars ceremony from stubbornly chugging along its predetermined track, until Smith’s speech for winning best actor forced it to stop. In that jaw-dropping moment, what had been a self-consciously smooth night — the Academy Awards, as seen through some poreless filter — immediately and irrevocably shattered. No matter how desperately ABC and the Academy wanted the ceremony to be a well-oiled machine, .
MOVIES
NME

Watch Beyoncé perform ‘Be Alive’ at the Oscars 2022

Beyoncé performed ‘Be Alive’, her contribution to the King Richard soundtrack, live at the Oscars 2022 tonight (March 27) – watch it below now. The Oscars is taking place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre and is being presented by a host for the first time since 2017.
TENNIS
Cinema Blend

Halle Berry Shares Honest Thoughts About No Other Black Women Winning The Best Actress Oscar Since Her Historic Win

Halle Berry’s Best Actress Oscar win was seen as a watershed moment in Hollywood after multiple Black actresses had failed to secure the coveted honor. It was hailed as a turning point for Black women in film, but unfortunately, that didn’t come to fruition. Right now, the X-Men veteran is still the only Black woman to win that award. Of course, that stat hasn’t bypassed the Oscar winner as she shared her thoughts about no other Black women winning the top award.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#The Slap#Kpcc#Npr
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Oscars are Sunday, and change is in the air

For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
The Independent

Fox News host blasted for ‘racist’ comments on the Will Smith Oscars fallout

One day after the Academy Awards began to weather the incident that has captured the internet by storm, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro weighed in on Will Smith’s infamous slap ofChris Rock at the awards ceremony.Her comments, which many online have criticised as racist, came when Ms Pirro was asked on her nightly program The Five for her perspective on the incident, to which she replied, “I think that the Oscars are not the hood”.Piers Morgan, a guest host on the Fox show, had a more measured response, but Ms Pirro decided to continue with her barrage, adding that...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy