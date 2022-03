If you are not aware of the proposed Phoenix Project that some of our county commissioners are supporting and is being spearheaded by Chairman David Stimpson, you need to be. This project is to be located on the previous Tecumseh Products site in Tecumseh of which the county has already purchased for $2 million-plus. The proposed sports complex project is estimated to cost about $60 million. They are proposing to pay for this partially by tapping into the American Rescue Plan money, which the county is slated to receive $19 million for the entire county, and they want to allocate $10 million for the Phoenix Project. This is over 50% of the funds for the entire county.

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO