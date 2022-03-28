ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit to host 2024 NFL Draft

By Caio Miari
theScore
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL draft is headed to the Motor City. Detroit will host the 2024 draft, the league announced Monday. "With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit, the Lions' passionate fan base and all visitors will be...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

