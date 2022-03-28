Could Wal-Mart Stores In East Texas Stop Selling Cigarettes?

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 16, 2022-- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced an expansion to their EVgo Advantage ™ program in partnership with The Save Mart Companies, California’s largest regional, family-owned grocer operating in more than 200 stores throughout California and Northern Nevada. The EVgo Advantage platform enables drivers to use promotions delivered from EVgo after a charging session is started at one of the Save Mart, Lucky California, or FoodMaxx locations. Since the program began in 2019, EVgo has been running promotions at five Lucky/Lucky California locations and will now add seven additional Lucky California and Save Mart stores to the program. EVgo Advantage helps retailers capture increased traffic from EV charging customers and differentiate against nearby retailers while also delivering more value to EV drivers who shop while they charge.

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO