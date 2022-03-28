ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Could Wal-Mart Stores In East Texas Stop Selling Cigarettes?

By Melz On The MIC
Mix 93.1
Mix 93.1
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Quitting cigarettes is a very hard think to do, ask anyone whose ever smoked including myself. I quit cigarettes awhile ago but in its place picked up "cigar" smoking which isn't any better either. Giving what we know about cigarettes and its dangerous effects, some retailers have begun the process of...

mix931fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketRealist

Walmart Is Shutting Some Stores, but Is It Going Out of Business?

The COVID-19 pandemic was a death blow for many U.S. businesses despite the government providing generous stimulus. Retail giant Walmart has been shutting down some of its stores, leaving some shoppers wondering whether the company is going out of business. Article continues below advertisement. Founded in 1962 by Sam Walton,...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Walmart is ending cigarette sales in some California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico stores after years of debate within the company's leadership ranks – which will free up the store to install more self-checkouts

Walmart will quit selling cigarettes in some of its stores after a years-long debate within the retail giant's management team about selling tobacco products, it was revealed on Monday. The markets in which cigarettes are being removed from stores include California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, the Wall Street Journal...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Walmart Stops Selling Tobacco in Some Stores

The company is beginning to pull back from a heavily criticized part of the market. Mega retailer Walmart will stop selling tobacco products in some stores, new reports said Monday, as the company begins to pull back from a heavily criticized part of the market. Walmart will now stop sales...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Florida State
Tyler, TX
Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
State
Arkansas State
Daily Voice

Massive Recall Issued For Gummies Sold At Amazon, Target, Walgreens, CVS, Other Major Retailers

A company is recalling millions of units of fruit gummies that were sold in stores nationwide after receiving reports of the cap popping off with force, causing injuries. On Wednesday, March 16, Reckitt recalled 63 and 75 count bottles of Airborne Gummies, which were sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange, and assorted fruit flavors, according to an announcement on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.
STAMFORD, CT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pancake mix sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled after cable fragments found inside

Certain pancake mixes sold at Walmart and Kroger are being recalled after fragments of a cable used during the manufacturing process were found in the product. At Walmart, the mix was sold nationwide as “Great Value Pancake and Waffle Mix.” It was also sold under Kroger’s brand name as “Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix” in the Midwest and South.
FOOD SAFETY
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
1240 WJIM

Cigarettes Will No Longer Be Sold at Walmart in Some States

After years of debate, it looks like Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some states. Don't worry smokers, Michigan isn't one of those states on the list...yet. Cigarettes are being removed from stores shelves in some states including California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico. Some states are already used to this as Walmart doesn’t sell tobacco in New York and in parts of Massachusetts due to local laws involving tobacco sales and pharmacies.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigar#East Texas#Wal Mart Stores#Abc News#The Wall Street Journal#Cvs Health#Wal Marts
One Green Planet

Petition: Tell Grocery Stores to Stop Selling Unsafe and Unhealthy Plainville Farms Products

Many turkey farms rely on conditions that are unsafe, cruel, and unhealthy for these animals. Recently released footage shows a horrific video of workers beating, kicking, and stamping turkeys at Plainville Farms suppliers. You can even see employees grabbing turkeys by the head and neck, using their fragile body parts to fling them through the air.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Roanoke Times

Rebranded retail store to replace Stein Mart at Tanglewood Mall

A newly rebranded retail store will soon occupy a prominently located, large-scale space that’s currently vacant at Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County’s economic development office announced Tuesday. Interior renovations are underway at the former Stein Mart with Burlington Department Store as the mall anchor location’s future tenant. Burlington...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
97.9 WGRD

Another Major Store Chain To No Longer Sell Cigarettes

A lot of stores are moving away from selling cigarettes but one store chain to remove the products is the largest so far. I grew up in the last generation when smoking was thought of as the norm or dare I say "cool?" Cigarette vending machines were everywhere. I remember a time you didn't have to be of legal age to buy cigarettes and a kid could go get a pack for one of their parents.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Common naturalized narcissus in East Texas

I was born in love with flowers but with almost no access to nurseries, gardeners, display gardens, or mail order catalogs. This meant I had to find flowers to admire where I could include the woods and the roadside. One of my favorites to this day is the assortment of naturalized heirloom narcissus (flowers in white clusters), jonquils (flowers in yellow clusters) and daffodils (single yellow trumpets) at old houses and old homesites in rural East Texas.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Hot 104.7

Big Nationwide Walmart Pancake Mix Recall Involves South Dakota

Better check your cupboards for this box of Walmart breakfast food. The recall involves South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Continental Mills has issued a recall for Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix. The recall was prompted due to potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear...
FOOD SAFETY
KTRE

WEBTXRA: East Texas vacation travel

At approximately 2:45 pm the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call concerning a shooting at Affordable Dentures, located at 3081 Hwy 31 East near Tyler. Upon the arrival of Deputies, two male victims were located within the business suffering from gunshot wounds. Updated: 3 hours ago. WATCH:...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
The Associated Press

EVgo and The Save Mart Companies Expand EVgo AdvantageTM Program Partnership, Introduce Promotions at Seven Additional Stores

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 16, 2022-- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced an expansion to their EVgo Advantage ™ program in partnership with The Save Mart Companies, California’s largest regional, family-owned grocer operating in more than 200 stores throughout California and Northern Nevada. The EVgo Advantage platform enables drivers to use promotions delivered from EVgo after a charging session is started at one of the Save Mart, Lucky California, or FoodMaxx locations. Since the program began in 2019, EVgo has been running promotions at five Lucky/Lucky California locations and will now add seven additional Lucky California and Save Mart stores to the program. EVgo Advantage helps retailers capture increased traffic from EV charging customers and differentiate against nearby retailers while also delivering more value to EV drivers who shop while they charge.
RETAIL
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy