Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl named third star of the week

By Zach Laing
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEdmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl has been named third star of the week. Draisaitl was red hot over the last week scoring six goals and eight points in four games. He posted one assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to...

