Jared Kushner is expected to appear before the January 6 committee: report

Former White House senior advisor Jared Kushner. Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty

Jared Kushner is reportedly set to appear before the House January 6 committee later this week.

Kushner is just the latest Trump-family member to come under the panel's scrutiny.

Some top conservative officials were in touch with Kushner in the days before and on January 6 itself.

Former White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is expected to voultairly appear before the House January 6 committee later this week, ABC News reports.

ABC reports that Kushner could appear as soon as Thursday. Kushner wielded immense power in Trump's White House, as both a top official and due to his status as Trump's son-in-law. ABC News' Jonathan Karl wrote in his book "Betrayal" that Kushner was outside of the US on the day of the insurrection. Karl reported that Kushner told a GOP lawmaker a day later that he purposely avoided the White House, because he thought he would get in a "fight" with Trump.

A spokesperson for the committee declined to comment on the report. Representatives for Kushner could not be reached for comment.

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of the senior Supreme Court justice, appeared to reference Kushner in her reported texts to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Her texts to Meadows have sparked an uproar over Justice Clarence Thomas' past and future involvement in January 6-related cases. The committee is also trying to interview her.

"Just forwarded to yr gmail an email I sent Jared this am," Thomas wrote in one of her reported texts.

According to The Washington Post, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy leaned on Kushner to get Trump to try to help stop the riot as people were ransacking the Capitol.

Kushner is not the first Trump family member the committee has taken interest in. Ivanka Trump, his wife, has also reportedly been in talks with the panel. The panel has also subpoenaed Kimberly Guilfoyle , Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, who helped raise funds for the rally that preceded the riot.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the committee, has previously said that his panel would like to hold public hearings this spring as it prepares to present its findings.

Read the original article on