Coffee County Soccer results from Weekend Tournament

The Coffee County baseball boys fell by one run on Monday night to Warren County, but on Tuesday night Raiders took down the Pioneers 6-1 in District 6-4A action at Powers Field in Manchester. Coffee County (4-6/2-2) got things started in the first inning when Caleb Moran hit a two-run...
The Coffee County Red Raiders took the lead late and defeated the Tullahoma Wildcats 8-7 in 9 innings of baseball action on Saturday night. The game was tied at six with the Raiders batting in the top of the ninth when Brady Nugent singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs. Nugent was also the winning pitcher.
The number 5 Tullahoma baseball team opened district play with a 5-0 shutout of Marshall County Tuesday night at Grider Stadium. The Wildcats plated a run in each of the first three innings and two more in the 5th to give their arms plenty of run support. Colton Emory was 2-3 with an RBI for the Cats, DJ Dillehay was 1-3 with 2 RBI Evan Tomlin and Jayron Morris each added 2 hits to help set the table for the Tullahoma offense.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school soccer playoffs resumed across the state of Texas with the Area Round kicking off on Tuesday. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan has the scores. High school soccer playoff schedule, scores Boys, Area Round Class 6A-Eastlake def. Timber Creek, 7-0 (Falcons advance to Regional Quarterfinals)-LD Bell def. Socorro, 1-0 […]
The high school boys soccer season has been underway in the Tuscaloosa area for the 2022 spring season. The season started in February and will conclude with the AHSAA playoffs in late April and May. AISA playoffs will start in late April. Here are 20 players to watch for the...
The Uvalde Lobos will play their first home softball game in nearly two weeks Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they host the Carrizo Springs Lady Wildcats in a District 30-4A contest at the Uvalde High School softball field. Coach EJ McNamara’s Lobos, 10-5 for the season, will enter action against...
The Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association released its week two top 10 polls for the six classifications in the state. Three Southern Middle Tennessee programs found themselves ranked. Tullahoma is 5th in 3-A while District 8-3A rival Lawrence County is 10th. Moore County is 10th in 1-A. Class 4A. 1. Science...
Recently, the Tullahoma High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC competed and took first place at the Hendersonville Invitational Drill Meet. “Once again, the THS JROTC Drill Team has captured first at yet another statewide meet,” said THS Principal Jason Quick. “Over the past two years, this unit, under the command of Sgt. Major Richard Ramirez has consistently demonstrated its excellence while competing against other cadet units in all facets of drill competition. I could not be prouder of this fine group of young people who always represent our school with the highest level of integrity, whether in competitions, the classroom, or our hallways.”
Here are the top performers in the Gadsden area in high school sports for the first week of April. This list will be updated throughout the week.
Baseball
ORANGEFIELD – There will be a new coach running the ship of the proud, tradition-rich Orangefield girls basketball program. Eric Girola was named the head coach and Girls Athletic Coordinator. Girola, who had a great run at Buna High School, is replacing long-time head coach Jennifer Willis, who left...
