Coffee County Soccer results from Weekend Tournament

Recently, the Tullahoma High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC competed and took first place at the Hendersonville Invitational Drill Meet. “Once again, the THS JROTC Drill Team has captured first at yet another statewide meet,” said THS Principal Jason Quick. “Over the past two years, this unit, under the command of Sgt. Major Richard Ramirez has consistently demonstrated its excellence while competing against other cadet units in all facets of drill competition. I could not be prouder of this fine group of young people who always represent our school with the highest level of integrity, whether in competitions, the classroom, or our hallways.”

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO