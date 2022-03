HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The Hagerstown Police Department arrested three people for allegedly assaulting and attempting to murder a 96-year-old woman. Hagerstown Police were called to a home on Marshall Street on March 7 where they found the woman with severe lacerations and bruises to her head, neck, and face. Officers said the woman claimed a man had come to her home and had tried to kill her.

