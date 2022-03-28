The Lives of Others

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Hanako Montgomery
 1 day ago
Last night, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, on stage, at the Oscars, for telling a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The whole world was watching—and now everyone wants to tell you what this moment means. Rock told a joke about Pinkett Smith which referenced her...

Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared 'I Don't Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine' Before Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith doesn't care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her "hair regrets," especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about "this bald head of mine." "Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing," she...
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman's Viral 'Reaction' To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn't What You Think It Is

The 'Being the Ricardos' star's reaction was taken out of context and wasn't even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the "slap heard around the world" has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
The Atlantic

The Unreality of Will Smith's Oscars Slap

"Art imitates life," Will Smith said in his acceptance speech last night after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, a movie in which Smith plays a brilliant, irascible patriarch and a savvy showman. Smith wept as he spoke, and alluded to his personal struggles. He joked about his mother not wanting to attend the ceremony because she planned to watch with her knitting friends back in Philadelphia. "This is a beautiful moment," he said. It would have been, if not for one thing: A little earlier during the Oscars broadcast, Smith had stalked onstage and slapped the comedian Chris Rock in front of millions of people, after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife's shorn head. (Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken openly about her alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.) "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth," Smith then shouted, twice, while a visibly stunned Rock tried to process what was happening.
Vogue Magazine

Jada Pinkett Smith Has Spoken Out About the Oscars Slap Debacle

Ever since Will Smith slapped and verbally berated Oscars presenter Chris Rock on Sunday for making a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the discourse about the event has raged on and on, seemingly without end. Pinkett Smith herself, however, has stayed notably silent—that is, until she appeared to address the incident with a somewhat cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday.
TIME

Will Smith's Slap Was Shocking. The Debate That Followed Was Not

Will Smith is only the fifth Black man in history to win an Oscar for Best Actor. But on the night of his historic win, the biggest story has become his reaction to Chris Rock's joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith . At first glance it was a throwaway line in the patter, suggesting Pinkett Smith would appear in G.I. Jane 2 , a reference to Demi Moore's 1997 movie in which her head was shaved for most of the movie as her character attempts to finish a military training program. It's not a particularly clever or interesting joke, but it seemed like any other barb tossed off from the stage (in fact, a source later told Variety it wasn't in the script ). It was, however, a cruel thing to say about someone who has publicly been struggling with alopecia for several years . Does that mean that Smith was right to hit Rock? Absolutely not. But some of the hyperbolic reaction to what transpired say less about Smith's actions and more about people's inability to consider the situation with any nuance.
XXL Mag

Questlove Felt 'Odd' Accepting Best Documentary Oscar After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

Questlove reportedly felt "odd" stepping onstage to accept his Academy Award for Best Documentary mere minutes after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the very same stage. According to Page Six on Monday (March 28), the Roots drummer, along with his producing partners of the winning documentary, Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), were thrilled to win the Best Documentary Oscar at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday night (March 27) in Los Angeles, but found the situation "odd."
