Mira Calix Has Died

By Tom Breihan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South African electronic and classical artist Mira Calix has died. Warp Records, Calix’s label, reported her passing on Twitter earlier today. No cause of death has been reported, and Calix’s exact age is unclear, though she was reportedly in her early...

The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 52

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 52.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
Slipped Disc

Sudden death of UK composer, 52

The death has ben published of Mira Calix, an adventurous electronic composer who made multiple soundtracks for Shakespeare productions. South Africa born, as Chantal Passamonte, she moved to London in 1991 and went to work for Warp Records, which later issued her work. Mentored by Gavin Bryars, she worked intensively...
