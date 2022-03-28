ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

USD seniors leave behind impressive legacy

By Sean Bower
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xw86K_0esBoHHz00

WICHITA, Kans. (KELO) — The USD Women were in the midst of a historic season, making it all the way to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. But the Coyotes magical run came to an end in Wichita as they fell to Michigan in the Sweet 16 , ending the Coyotes season and for a special group of seniors, it was the last time taking the court wearing a Coyote jersey.

One of the most decorated senior classes in program history has played their final game for USD.

USD’s run comes to a close with loss to Michigan

“They read a book this summer and the book was “Legacy” and they left a legacy at the University of South Dakota that is second to none, and did something that was incredibly, incredibly special,” Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.

This senior class leaves behind a legacy that features four NCAA Tournament berths, three straight conference tournament championships and the program’s first two NCAA tournament wins.

“It’s not just one or two players, it’s not just the coaches. It’s a whole community of what we are in Vermillion, and I hope people remember how we were able to create that and it wasn’t just us and they keep showing up for women’s basketball and keep doing that for the next generation,” Hannah Sjerven said.

Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable all chose to use their extra year of eligibility and return for one final season.

“They were hungry to do something that’s really hard to do. What I told them is they had a chance and qualified for four NCAA Tournaments in a row. That’s almost unheard of at the mid-major level and to do that, that’s hard,” Plitzuweit said.

Rarely does a season end how everyone had hoped.

“Losing sucks for a lot of reasons. I think one of those being you forget all the good stuff that happened, right,” Lamb said.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to celebrate.

“The fact that our Coyote Nation traveled the way they did to support our young ladies doesn’t mean they’re just good basketball players. They have made an impact in our community in terms of doing the right thing over and over again, every moment matters,” Plitzuweit said.

McGusty, Miami beat Iowa State 70-56 in Sweet 16

And not only am I proud of Hannah and myself and our group of seniors but our entire team. Our coaches do everything they can, but I hope people think that we may be good on the basketball court but we’re good people, too,” Chloe Lamb said.

Over the past 4 seasons with fifth-year seniors Lamb, Korngable, and Sjerven, along with fourth-year senior Regan Sankey playing, the Coyotes went 106-20 overall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News

7K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
South Dakota State
KCAU 9 News

No. 1 South Carolina women beat Creighton, reach Final Four

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 19 points and led top-seeded South Carolina to its second straight Final Four with an 80-50 victory over Creighton. The win ended the surprise NCAA Tournament run for the 10th-seeded Bluejays. The Gamecocks reached their fourth Final Four in the past seven tournaments. Boston’s run of 27 straight […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

Emporia State basketball coaches give presentation at Final Four weekend

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia State men’s basketball coaching staff will present “A New Era of Hoops: Ghost screens, isolations, switching everything, spacing and cutting” as part of the PDS X&O Clinic series at the NABC Convention on Friday.  The NABC Convention is held in conjunction with the NCAA Division I Final Four in New […]
EMPORIA, KS
Sand Hills Express

Haiby to Return as a “Super Senior”

Lincoln – Sam Haiby announced on Tuesday that she will return for a fifth season with the Nebraska women’s basketball team in 2022-23. The two-time All-Big Ten guard from Moorhead, Minn., ranks No. 15 on Nebraska’s all-time scoring list with 1,381 points and eighth on NU’s career assist list with 414. She has played in 117 games with 87 starts as a Husker. She is the only player in school history to achieve the combined career milestones of 1,000 points, 500 rebounds (532) and 400 assists.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Ncaa Tournaments#Us Dollar#Usd#Kelo#Coyotes#Ncaa Tournament
FOX 16 News

Hoffmann Earns SEC Freshman of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kacie Hoffmann has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. It’s the first weekly honor of her career.   Hoffmann played an integral role in No. 9 Arkansas claiming its third-consecutive series win against No. 21 LSU, slashing .625/.750/.625 with five hits and three RBI in three games. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KCAU 9 News

Iowa Hawkeyes’ Keegan Murray enters NBA Draft

After one of the greatest basketball seasons of anyone to everywhere the Hawkeyes' black-and-gold, Keegan Murray has announced he is entering the NBA Draft. Murray made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.
NBA
KCRG.com

Iowa earns series win over Central Michigan downing Chippewas 4-2

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Freshman Sam Peterson hit a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure the 4-2 victory for Iowa and clinch the series win over Central Michigan on Sunday. Sophomore Ty Langenberg threw for four innings, allowing one run on five hits. He...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Ferentz anticipates Hawkeye collective soon

IOWA CITY — Kirk Ferentz expects it will be sooner rather than later when Iowa joins the growing number of college athletic programs that will have “collectives” to help student-athletes secure name, image and likeness deals. The Iowa football coach said during a spring football news conference...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KCRG.com

Local youth basketball wheelchair team holds fundraiser

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A youth wheelchair basketball team held a fundraiser in Wellman, Iowa at the Washington County YMCA on Saturday. The fundraiser, put on by the Iowa Grizzlies team, helped raise money for Adaptive Sports Iowa which offers 12 one-time events along with some full seasons for a range of sports throughout the year for people with disabilities across Iowa.
WELLMAN, IA
NebraskaTV

Piper steps down just weeks after hiring

KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska-Kearney Athletic Director Marc Bauer announced today (March 28) that Neil Piper is stepping down as the Lopers head women’s soccer coach. Piper was announced as the fourth head coach in program history at a press conference on February 17 and began his duties on March 1. He has held meetings and led practices with the team this month.
KEARNEY, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy