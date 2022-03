Happy 54th birthday, Kenny Chesney! The singer was born on this day, March 26, in 1968. Chesney was born in Knoxville, Tenn., and raised in nearby Luttrell. He played football and baseball in high school and might have become a professional athlete if he hadn't received a guitar for Christmas one year and gotten into music. After graduating from high school, Chesney attended East Tennessee State University; he studied advertising, but aspired to a career in country music.

