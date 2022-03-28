ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tim McGraw Ropes A Bull In His Garage

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
wkml.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTim McGraw may be done playing cowboy James Dutton in Paramount Plus’s 1883 for now as Season one of the western drama has wrapped, but he’s still got the cowboy spirit in him. Tim posted a video to Instagram of him in what looks like his own...

wkml.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Who Was ‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Married to Before Tim McGraw?

1883 star Faith Hill is married to fellow country superstar Tim McGraw. While the couple has been together since 1996, Hill was married to another man before that. At the very beginning of her music career, the singer was with Daniel Hill, an executive of a music publishing company. Finding common ground through being in the music industry, they stayed together through the release of her first album, Take Me as I Am.
HOME & GARDEN
Outsider.com

Are Tim McGraw’s Daughters in ‘1883’?

As a dad to three adult daughters and an adoring father to fictional daughter Elsa Dutton, it makes sense that fans of the brand new Western are wondering whether any of Tim McGraw‘s daughters make a cameo in “1883.” Fortunately, we’ve done all the research and can answer that question for you.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Big Kenny
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Sammy Kershaw
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily South

1883 Cast Joins Tim McGraw for Performance of "I Like It, I Love It"

Fans were definitely feeling the words to Tim McGraw's '90s hit "I Like It, I Love It" after the country star brought his 1883 castmates onstage to help him perform the song at recent show. McGraw performed a sold out set at the Boots in the Park country music festival...
NORCO, CA
ETOnline.com

2022 CMT Music Awards Nominations: See the Full List

Get ready, Nashville, the 2022 CMT Music Awards are almost here -- and it's going to be a star-studded night!. On Wednesday, CMT announced the nominees for country music's only entirely fan-voted awards show -- which will be hosted live from Music City by Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini on Monday, April 11 -- and the list includes some of the biggest names in music. Kane Brown leads the pack this year with four nominations, while Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, and first-time nominees Breland and Cody Johnson earned three nods apiece.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ropes#Country Airplay#Paramount Plus#Instagram#Gre
country1037fm.com

How Putting Family First Paid Off For Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have enjoyed 25 plus year careers as musicians and as actors; they recently wrapped their Paramount Plus series 1883. They were already country superstars when they started their family of three daughters back in the late 1990s. Tim explains that they chose to put family above all, “Our careers were really well established when we got married. Our careers were up and running really hard. So, we made a conscious decision when we got married that no matter what, if we were gonna start a family, that was gonna be our first priority, and everything else was gonna sort of find its place, for better or worse.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Boot

Miranda Lambert and Elle King Take Home With ACM Award for Video of the Year

Miranda Lambert and Elle King got the party started early at the 2022 ACM Awards with a win for Video of the Year for "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." The competition couldn’t have been hotter, as the two female powerhouses were up against a slew of country music's biggest artists: "Famous Friends" by Chris Young and Kane Brown, "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" from Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton, "If I Didn't Love You" from Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood and "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde were all nominated.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Tim McGraw: ‘Hope Is What We Have To Hold On To, Ukraine’

Tim McGraw was so touched by a seven-year-old Ukrainian girl singing her country’s national anthem that he shared a video clip of the performance with his millions of Instagram followers. Tim captioned the video clip, “Hope, hope is what we have to hold on to Ukraine. Amelia Anisovych, age...
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Sam Elliott on Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Performance in 1883: 'They Pulled it Off'

The veteran actor praised the couple's acting in 1883. While Kevin Costner leads the stellar cast members of Yellowstone, its prequel 1883 boasts none other than Sam Elliott, a veteran of Western films. And while the Shea Brennan actor is undoubtedly one of the industry's greats, he was joined by country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, both having very little acting background compared to him. Elliott, however, thinks they did great.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy