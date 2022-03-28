Tim McGraw Ropes A Bull In His Garage

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have enjoyed 25 plus year careers as musicians and as actors; they recently wrapped their Paramount Plus series 1883. They were already country superstars when they started their family of three daughters back in the late 1990s. Tim explains that they chose to put family above all, “Our careers were really well established when we got married. Our careers were up and running really hard. So, we made a conscious decision when we got married that no matter what, if we were gonna start a family, that was gonna be our first priority, and everything else was gonna sort of find its place, for better or worse.”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO