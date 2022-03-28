ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

“I Watch the Faces of My People and Feel Their Pain in My Bones”

By Michelle Anguka
chapman.edu
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold, Erica Evans watches anxiously from afar as the war ravages the country where her family has its roots. Evans, who serves as Chapman University’s assistant director of annual giving campaigns, is the daughter of Ukrainian refugees from the former Soviet...

news.chapman.edu

nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
country1037fm.com

Do You Have A God Gene?

If you’re a God fearing person, tap in and explore with me, or keep it moving. I wrote this blog because for years I’ve always known that we are a God who creates. Consider this concept. Women are the vessel with the ability to create life, and that pretty incredible. You have the ability to create a life and lifestyle you desire, but most people beg God for favor. Why do we have to beg while living on earth? Because it’s designed that way to control folks. Now, some people need to stay in that zone, begging but never really moving. I grew up Presbyterian and that was so underwhelming as a child. Grew up going to Baptist churches with friends. Tried Buddhism for 40 years and that was enlightening. But now I find spiritually more satisfying because it makes sense, plus there’s no begging. Now, let’s get to the God gene.
RELIGION
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
Amarillo Globe-News

Letter: How to be made right with God

Today, standing in line at the pharmacy, I began talking with a man dressed in the newest, finest clothes. I asked him who his doctor was, and he said he had many. There is a comment used often at our age,” we spend most of our time in the doctor’s office.” He seemed offended, stating doctors do so much for us and give us so much.
AMARILLO, TX
TBR News Media

Movie Review: ‘I Am Here’ documents the life of 98-year-old Holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal

The opening of Jordy Sank’s documentary I Am Here is a montage of news reports from recent anti-Semitic events. It is a visual and emotional assault, with the ever-present and always disturbing swastika. From this, he cuts to a disc jockey at a Jewish radio station talking about Holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal’s response to a hateful attack from a Holocaust denier. In Blumenthal’s letter, she offers to meet with the author. She wants to answer hate with a connection.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Artist George Butler: ‘I draw what happens at the fringes of atrocity’

Two weeks into the Russian invasion, as millions of Ukrainians fled their homes and headed west, artist George Butler began his own journey in the opposite direction. Travelling light, his dip pens, watercolours, Indian ink and drawing board stashed in his customary shoulder bag, he took a flight from London to the city of Iasi in Romania, then jumped on a bus to Chișinău, the Moldovan capital. Another long and very crowded bus journey took him to Odesa in southern Ukraine, where he stayed for a few days before continuing on an overnight train to Kyiv, at the heart of the conflict.
VISUAL ART
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Shouldn’t our kids learn the truth?

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. At a time when Florida is openly passing laws to suppress the voting rights of millions of Black Americans, letter-writer David Paine asks us to look over here (where you’ve relatively succeeded), not over there (where the government is actively trying to screw Americans again).
KIDS
Deseret News

How the golden rule brings Americans together

In a country rife with divisions, here’s one thing Americans agree on, whether young or old, Christian or secular, Democrat or Republican: the value of the golden rule. A new survey from Deseret News and The Marist Poll showed that 92% of U.S. adults say the call to “do unto others as they would do unto you” is a “very necessary” or “necessary” part of their personal lives. Strong levels of support for the golden rule can be found in every major faith group, at every education level and in every generation.
RELIGION
The Independent

Kremlin dismisses Abramovich poisoning claims as part of ‘information war’

The Kremlin has rejected the allegation Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and several Ukrainians were poisoned in Kyiv during recent peace talks, saying the claim was part of the “information war”.The day after the suspected poisoning was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and the investigative website Bellingcat, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed it as untrue. Moscow’s denial follows the suggestion that the Russian billionaire and Ukraine peace negotiators showed symptoms consistent with poisoning, including red eyes and constant peeling skin on their hands and faces after attending talks in the Ukrainian capital in early March. It is understood...
EUROPE

