DES MOINES, Iowa – A North Iowa agri-business is getting state money to help expand. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is giving out nearly $250,000 in grants to assist farmers, businesses, and non-profits to increase or diversify their products. $9,770 of that is going to SkyView Farms near Nora Springs to support a $30,200 effort to turn their current direct sale beef business to a beef, pork, poultry, and egg food hub serving Iowans.

NORA SPRINGS, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO