Wilton Manors, FL

Apt 9F

By Carlos C Olaechea
 1 day ago
Located in Wilton Manors, Apt 9F is a cozy queer-owned lounge serving classic cocktails along with some small bites. They make a mighty fine vieux carré and sazerac, but we really love their paper tiger cocktail made with...

La Guerrera's Kitchen

La Guerrera’s Kitchen closed their restaurant in Oakland’s Fruitvale spring 2020, and reopened in Old Oakland that December. I’m glad they did because what comes out of their kitchen is incredible. They make everything from a delicious chicken pozole verde and slow-cooked beef barbacoa to chile-rubbed pork tacos topped with a tangy-sweet pineapple salsa. But knowing what makes La Guerrera’s so great means experiencing their flavorful and super tender tamales - pork in salsa roja, chicken in mole, and cheese with rajas, which was a creamy, gooey delight when I took my first bite. To get some of these tamales, you’ll have to walk up to order (online tamale orders are by the dozen only, and must be placed a day in advance).
Indika House

North Brooklyn is short on Indian restaurants you should travel for, but you’ll probably find at least one in your neighborhood to fulfill your cravings for chicken tikka masala and a samosa. Indika House is that spot for Bushwick. This place has a funky Bushwick name and a long menu that’ll inspire you to switch up your order each time you eat here.
Bar Goa

Bar Goa is a clubby cocktail bar in River North from the folks behind Rooh. The food is Indian with Portuguese influences, and includes dishes like chicken cafreal stew, a very tasty pork vindaloo “poi-wich,” and prawn and chorizo fried rice. They also have a fun cocktail menu that includes drinks like the “sunburn,” which has whiskey, China-China amer, hibiscus grenadine, and emulsified egg white. Come here for drinks and a snack before going out in the neighborhood, or if you're in the mood for a club-lite kind of night.
Catalina Bar and Grill

Catalina is often referred to as a member of the “Holy Trinity of Hollywood Jazz Clubs” (along with The Baked Potato and Herb Albert’s), and it’s not difficult to see why. Stumble into this iconic Sunset Blvd. club any night of the week, and there’s a decent shot you’ll catch one of the best jazz musicians in the country doing a live set. Despite being located underneath a nondescript office building, the acoustics in the room are fantastic and the intimate space means there really isn’t a bad room in the house. Reservations are recommended for big acts, and if you show up hungry, there’s a large menu filled with salads, pastas, and big plates of meat.
Gem Wine

Most places either feel like bars (where you can also maybe eat) or restaurants (where you can also maybe drink). Gem Wine, which is around the corner from its sister restaurant Gem on the Lower East Side, is that rare, perfect middle ground. Whether you're looking for drinks, dinner, or a bottle (or two) of wine and some snacks, this spot has you covered.
Daphne Oz's Caesar Salad Recipe Omits A Key Ingredient

The Caesar salad is one of the most famous salads in the world. In fact, this classic dish is on the menu at more than 28% of restaurants (via Tastewise). What's in a traditional Caesar salad? According to Britannica, it consists of romaine lettuce tossed with a dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, pounded anchovies, and raw or coddled (boiled for one minute) eggs.
Air Fryer Cherry Cream Cheese Crescent Roll Danish Recipe

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This Air Fryer Cherry Cream Cheese Crescent Roll Danish Recipe is easy to make and so delicious. You’re going to love this recipe. It makes the perfect breakfast or snack. If you love air...
Mint Cream Cheese Brownies

Delicious chocolate and mint come together to make these Mint Cream Cheese Brownies. A fun and easy bar recipe that no one can resist!. I have said this before but mint and chocolate are two of my favorite flavors to combine. There is something magical about that flavor combination! I absolutely love a good fudgy brownie so adding some mint to the filling of these Mint Cream Cheese Brownies is the perfect brownie recipe! They are soft and chewy with the surprise center inside and then they are all topped off with a luscious chocolate frosting! Looking for a delicious mint chocolate recipe? Then you have to make this Mint Cream Cheese Brownie recipe!
Shore To Door Fish Market

There is a perfect setting for every food. Corn dogs should be eaten at a state fair, buttered popcorn in a dark movie theater, and anything on the Cracker Barrel menu just won’t be the same unless consumed during a road trip to drop off your little brother at some college in the Panhandle.
Coconut Grove

Mister 01 started in a random office building just off Lincoln Road, where they're still serving some of Miami's strangest and most delicious pizza. There are now locations scattered around town, including in Coconut Grove's CocoWalk. And this location is a great place to sit down for a casual meal and dig into Mister 01 classics like the star luca pie, which has perfectly contained little pockets of hot ricotta cheese in its thin, folded crust. Or you can get weird with the coffee paolo, featuring mozzarella, gorgonzola, honey, spicy salami, and coffee grounds. It's a pizza that sends us into a temporary state of confusion before winning us over by the third bite. If there are no tables available in the indoor/outdoor space, walk up to their little pizza ventanita, place a to-go order, and have a picnic at one of the nearby parks.
Akiko's Restaurant

Akiko’s has successfully balanced casual-trendy with upscale, and that’s exactly why the lavish $250 omakase experience is always high on our list. The industrial-style space near Union Square has exposed brick and pipes, sleek track lighting, Aesop products and gorgeous flower arrangements. And when you settle into the sushi bar (the best seat in the house), groove to jazz while picking out top-shelf sake, and enjoying a parade of caviar-topped shokupan, savory egg custard, and nigiri finished with things like bamboo charcoal sea salt and pickled cherry blossoms. For a power move, head here at lunch for the 11-course set ($120).
Sushi Shio

High-end omakase spots are all over San Francisco, but for a more informal experience with high-quality fish, turn to Sushi Shio. The casual spot in the Mission specializes in a $90 chef’s menu with ten pieces of nigiri, plus several small plates, miso soup, and dessert. Go for the eight-piece, $39 tasting set if you want to eschew the buttery toro bruschetta, refreshing snow crab salad, and yellowtail marinated in yuzu olive oil. The omakase might not be the most memorable you’ll ever have, but if you’re looking for a chill spot to eat with a group and get your caviar-topped toro without paying a quarter’s worth of rent, Sushi Shio gets it done.
Rustic Tap

At one time or another, we’ve all imagined being in Honey I Shrunk the Kids. Sadly, Rustic Tap won’t fulfill your dream of swimming in Cheerios, but it does have giant beer pong. There are three-foot-tall “Solo cups” and a big ball to hurl across the way. Once the novelty fades after a game or two, though, head to the bar to hear some live music. Since the whole space is outdoors on West Sixth, make sure you head here on one of the 254 sunny days of the year.
Wolf of Tacos

The Wolf of Tacos is not a taco hedge fund, but rather an al pastor pop-up making some of Miami’s finest tacos at various locations around Miami. The Wolf's al pastor is one of the best versions in town and comes freshly carved from a vertical spit, just how the taco gods intended. Being a pop-up, they bounce around a lot, so give their Instagram page a follow to stay informed about where you can find these delicious tacos. At the time of this writing, Mr. Wolf and his associates are at J Wakefield in Wynwood on Tuesdays and at Wynwood’s weekly Smorgasburg market, which takes place every Saturday. The menu usually includes options like pork, chicken, and steak, all dressed simply with a perfect amount of cilantro, diced white onions, and salsa.
Omakase

Omakase is another of the city’s high-end omakase experiences ($195 for 18 courses)—but this one also happens to feel like the world's most casual fish Happy Hour. The chef will joke and drink sake along with you, and covertly sneak you an extra cut of toro. And throughout the loose night, you’ll make friends with the strangers sitting next you and share crypto tips over custardy lobster tamago, red miso soup with clams, and buttery, gold flake-topped wagyu. From start to finish, dinner at Omakase just feels like a party.
Makoto

Makoto is an upscale Japanese restaurant inside the land of very thick credit cards known as Bal Harbour Shops. The space underwent a big renovation in March 2022, and it really breathed new life into the restaurant. Now, it's got a colorful dining room that feels like eating inside a perfectly ripe peach as well as some lovely patio seating and a cute outdoor bamboo bar. It's the kind of restaurant great for a luxurious lunch after an afternoon of buying irresponsibly expensive clothes, or any occasion when you want tasty raw fish and a cocktail in a space that feels fancy, but not needlessly ostentatious. The sushi here is good, but the best dishes we've tried have been from other parts of the menu, like the $70 koji-aged New York strip or the delicate umami kanpachi.
All Day

One of Miami’s most peaceful little cafes happens to be around the corner from E11even, and the coffee is good enough to help you forget about that one time you spent $400 there on a bottle of $40 vodka. Come here for a fantastic breakfast sandwich, great cup of coffee, or get all of the above to-go from their ventanita. You can go with a simple but perfect pour over or opt for more adventurous things like a rosemary cold brew with lime juice. They do breakfast and lunch as well. The Runny & Everything sandwich is one of the best bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches we’ve found in Miami—thanks mostly to the everything brioche bun. This place also has free WiFi and is usually chill enough during the week to get some work done. Expect a crowd on the weekends though.
L'Oca d'Oro

If you’re looking for a good date night spot in Mueller, the Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro is your best bet. The large windows spill light into the airy dining room during the day, with a cozier atmosphere by night. They’re big on local, seasonal produce, so expect to see a regularly changing menu. Whatever time of year you go, keep an eye out for their fresh-made pastas—that’s where we’ve enjoyed some of our favorite bites here, like a perfectly cooked mafaldine pasta with anchovy, preserved lemons, and focaccia breadcrumbs.
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

