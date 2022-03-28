Spring cleaning tips for your finances

Americans spend an average of $5,111 a month. Housing is the typical American's largest expense. Do you ever wonder how your spending compares to other people's? It's natural to be curious about other people's finances. And knowing how your spending stacks up could clue you in as to whether some changes may be warranted. With that in mind, here's how Americans are spending their money these days, according to new data.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO