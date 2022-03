Nathan MacKinnon’s decision to come to the defense of his teammates may end up proving quite costly for the Colorado Avalanche. Aves coach Jared Bednar revealed that MacKinnon will not be on the ice for Tuesday night’s clash against the Calgary Flame as a result of a hand injury he sustained during a fight on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild. Bednar went as far as to admit that there was a “high” level of concern regarding the superstar center’s hand, via Bleacher Report.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO