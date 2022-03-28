First Lady Wolf Joins College Students, Administrators, Advocates and Legislators in Calling for Action to Address College Hunger

Lancaster Online/LNP. March 22, 2022. Editorial: Taxpayers have the right to see online the expenses claimed by Pa. House members. As Sam Janesch and Brad Bumsted of the LNP Media Group’s watchdog publication The Caucus reported in Monday’s edition, six months after the Pennsylvania Senate took its historic step toward expense transparency — with senators’ expenses now posted online — “the House is nowhere close to making the same move.” Taxpayers still must file Right-to-Know Law requests — as The Caucus did to report the story — for most of the House’s financial information. “That process can take more than a month and still might produce heavily redacted or incomplete records,” Janesch and Bumsted noted.

