First Lady Wolf Joins College Students, Administrators, Advocates and Legislators in Calling for Action to Address College Hunger
First Lady Frances Wolf joined Senate Democratic Appropriations Chairman Vincent Hughes, Senator Carolyn Comitta, House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, Representative Jennifer O’Mara, college students and advocates to call for action to address food insecurity on Pennsylvania’s college campuses. “College should not be a privilege reserved...www.governor.pa.gov
