Pennsylvania State

First Lady Wolf Joins College Students, Administrators, Advocates and Legislators in Calling for Action to Address College Hunger

pa.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Lady Frances Wolf joined Senate Democratic Appropriations Chairman Vince​nt Hughes, Senator Carolyn Comitta, ​House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, Representative Jennifer O’Mara, college students and advocates to call for action to address food insecurity on Pennsylvania’s college campuses. “College should not be a privilege reserved...

www.governor.pa.gov

