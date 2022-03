FAIRFIELD, Conn. -- Connecticut police departments are ready to ship 200 ballistic vests and dozens of protective helmets to Ukraine.It is used equipment once stored in department lockers that has been replaced by newer models, but is still effective and high on the list of supplies requested by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry."You wear that thing every day -- blood, sweat, and tears every day. You hope that it can go to someone who can protect themselves or their family," Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras told CBS2's Tony Aiello on Tuesday.READ MORE: Economic shock and awe: The strategy behind the economic sanctions...

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO