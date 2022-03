LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Iroquois Housing Complex is where Ditwanna Sanders used to call home, but she now walks down Bicknell Avenue and sees a big field of land. When violence, drugs and poor living conditions plagued the public housing complex, it was torn down more than a decade ago. But, new housing is on the way and so is a renewed sense of hope for Hazelwood residents.

