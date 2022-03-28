MCPS launches “Here Comes the Bus” mobile app

In 2020, DotEmu and LizardCube released Streets of Rage 4, a new entry in the beloved beat 'em up franchise. The game was released on a number of different platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but the game will soon release on mobile devices, as well. Playdigious will handle publishing duties for the iOS and Android versions, which will be released on May 24th. Fans interested in checking out the game when it launches have the opportunity to pre-order on the App Store, where it will cost $7.99. Android users can also pre-register to save up to 10%.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO