MCPS launches “Here Comes the Bus” mobile app

By Staff Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarion County Public Schools has launched a new mobile app that will notify families when their student’s school bus is nearby. “Here Comes the Bus” is an app that utilizes GPS services to send...

