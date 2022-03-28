ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNH Graduate Jennifer Lee Wins Oscar for ‘Encanto’

By Dan Alexander
 1 day ago
UNH graduate Jennifer Lee is celebrating her latest Academy Award win, as Disney's "Encanto" was named Best Animated Feature. Lee, a member of the Class of 1992, was an executive producer of the film, which featured the voice talents of Stephanie...

The Independent

Oscars 2022: Encanto fans disappointed by Oscars remix of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ asking ‘What was that?’

Fans were left disappointed by the live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the Oscars.Partway through the ceremony viewers and audience members were treated to a live performance of the hit song from Disney’s Encanto.Earlier this year, the track surpassed Frozen’s “Let It Go” to become the studio’s highest-charting song in over 26 years. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is credited to Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto cast.Viewers, however, were left unsatisfied by rendition performed at the Oscars by a number of the film’s cast members, including Beatriz...
IndieWire

‘Encanto’: Oscar-Nominated Composer Germaine Franco Talks Magical Realism and Female Empowerment

Click here to read the full article. Composer Germaine Franco has already made Oscar history with “Encanto” as the first Latina and woman from Disney feature animation to be nominated in the original score category. She’s also broken with tradition by bringing magical realism to the Disney animated musical, holding her own against four veteran composers: Hans Zimmer (“Dune”), Jonny Greenwood (“The Power of the Dog”), Alberto Iglesias (“Parallel Mothers”), and Nicholas Britell (“Don’t Look Up”). After being recruited by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who musically spearheaded “Encanto” with his eight songs (including the Oscar-nominated “Dos Oruguitas” and the record-breaking “We Don’t Talk...
ABC7 Los Angeles

'Encanto' cast members to perform 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' at the Oscars

LOS ANGELES -- Several cast members of Disney's animated film "Encanto" will be performing the movie's hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" during the 94th Academy Awards, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced Thursday. "Encanto" cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero,...
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Fans ‘weeping’ at moment Rita Moreno watches Ariana DeBose win same Academy Award 60 years later

West Side Story fans were left “weeping” after Ariana DeBose won the Best Supporting Actress award.The actor scored the award for her performance in Steven Spielberg’s remake, in which she played Anita.Also competing for the award were Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Judi Dench (Belfast) and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).Rita Moreno – who won the same award for the same role in 1961’s West Side Story – was also in attendance at the ceremony and became visibly emotional when DeBose was announced as the winner.Fans shared their reaction to the moment on...
UPI News

Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins

March 24 (UPI) -- The 94th annual Academy Awards are taking place on Sunday and will once again honor excellence in acting, among other film categories. The ceremony will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are serving as the hosts.
PopCrush

Why Ariana DeBose’s 2022 Oscars Best Supporting Actress Win Is Historic

Ariana DeBose joined an elite group of Academy Award winners when she picked up the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress Sunday night (March 27). The breakout star beat out Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst, Jessie Buckley and Aunjanue Ellis to take home the award for her work as Anita in Steven Spielberg's adaption of West Side Story. In doing so, she made history several times over.
Deadline

Critics Choice Awards: ‘The Power Of The Dog’ Wins Best Picture & Jane Campion Is Best Director; ‘Ted Lasso’ & ‘Succession’ Top TV – Full List

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s The Power of the Dog won Best Picture at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards tonight, and Jane Campion followed her DGA Award win this week by taking home the Best Director trophy. She also took the Adapted Screenplay prize. MGM’s Paul Thomas Anderson pic Licorice Pizza won Best Comedy Feature. Check out the full winners list below. Jessica Chastain took Best Actress for Searchlight’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Will Smith followed with Best Actor for Warner Bros’ King Richard. When the latter’s speech ran on a bit, the play-off music welled up. “Best Actor should get a little...
In Style

Ariana DeBose Just Became the First Queer Woman of Color to Win an Oscar

As a longtime Academy Award-watcher, former high school theater nerd, and Hamilton super fan, I was rooting for Ariana DeBose — who played The Bullet in the original cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking rap musical — to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Anita in West Side Story, the award Rita Moreno (the original Anita) took home 60 years ago.
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek shares support for Will Smith with new photograph

Salma Hayek took to social media on Monday to show her support for her friends and co-stars after their successful night at the Academy Awards. She congratulated Will Smith and Samuel L. Jackson for their wins, with Will taking home the award for Best Actor while Samuel received an Academy Honorary Governor's Award.
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
ABC13 Houston

'Encanto' co-director, a Lansdowne, Pa. native, hopes for second Oscars win

LOS ANGELES -- Three Walt Disney Animation Studios Films are up for Best Animated Feature. Among them, the streaming and box office blockbuster hit "Encanto." One of the directors, Byron Howard of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, is preparing for what's expected to be a huge night for the animated feature. "Encanto" has...
Deadline

‘Encanto’ Wins Best Animated Feature, Producers Proud To Put “Beautiful Diverse Characters Front And Center”

Click here to read the full article. Encanto won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature tonight, beating out Flee, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and two other Disney animated features, Luca and Raya and the Last Dragon. This is Jared Bush and Yvett Merino’s first Oscar nomination and win, as well as the second win and third nomination for both Byron Howard and Clark Spencer. Howard and Spencer won for Best Animated Feature in 2017 for Zootopia. “I am so proud to be a part of a film that puts beautiful diverse characters front and center,” says Merino, “and that people everywhere are seeing themselves in...
6abc

Adassa celebrates true comeback, prepares for Oscars 'Encanto' performance

Adassa is the voice of Dolores Madrigal in Disney's smash hit 'Encanto.' The animated film is nominated for three Oscars. As stars descend upon the most famous red carpet in the world, they bring with them dreams realized and true success stories. For one singer and voiceover actress, this isn't...
HollywoodLife

‘Encanto’ Fans Confused After Marc Anthony Song Plays During ‘Oscar’ Win

Fans were quick to point out that the Oscars chose a Marc Anthony song to play after ‘Encanto’ won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. Why did the Oscar producers choose to play a Marc Anthony song after Encanto won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and not a sound from the film’s award-winning soundtrack? Many people are wondering the same thing! Fans noticed that the Oscars didn’t highlight one of the Disney movie’s songs and instead play Anthony’s “Vivir Mi Vida” while the Encanto winners made their way to the stage to accept their awards.
Showbiz411

Was Jimmy Kimmel Too Ill to Do a Friday Show? Or Was the Rerun Last Night To Plug “Encanto” for The Oscars Again??

Fans of Jimmy Kimmel got a sense of deja vu Friday night. When the monologue started it sounded eerily familiar. Like we’d heard it before, and very recently. Indeed, Friday’s show was a rerun of…this past Monday’s show. The guests were Lin Manuel Miranda, promoting Disney’s “Encanto,” and Sebastian Yatra singing the Oscar nominated “Dos Oruguitas,” from the Oscar nominated movie.
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

