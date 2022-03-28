ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Judge: Trump 'more likely than not' conspired to stop election certification with OC professor

By City News Service
ABC7
ABC7
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MrIa3_0esBSwbe00

A federal judge in Santa Ana ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump "more likely than not" attempted to illegally block Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election, and he likely conspired with a former Chapman University law professor to do it.

In a 40-plus-page ruling, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter ordered ex-Chapman professor John Eastman to turn over about 100 emails requested by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He found that 10 emails requested by the committee were privileged and did not have to be surrendered.

But in his ruling, Carter makes plain that there was a likely conspiracy between Trump and Eastman to obstruct Congress.

"President Trump attempted to obstruct an official proceeding by launching a pressure campaign to convince Vice President (Mike) Pence to disrupt the Joint Session (of Congress) on January 6," Carter wrote in the ruling.

The judge wrote that Eastman, who was acting as a legal adviser for Trump's campaign, and Trump "more likely than not" conspired to obstruct the congressional action to certify the results of the election, in which Joe Biden was eventually proclaimed the winner over the incumbent.

Former Chapman law professor John Eastman fires back at Jan. 6 committee

A federal judge will hear arguments between former Chapman University law professor John Eastman and the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol to determine if several of his emails will remain private or not.

His ruling cited meetings that occurred in the White House in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection, all aimed at pressuring Pence and his staff to carry out a plan aimed at derailing the congressional certification of the election.

"Based on these repeated meetings and statements, the evidence shows that an agreement to enact the electoral count plan likely existed between President Trump and Dr. Eastman," Carter wrote.

The judge also wrote that evidence shows that Eastman "was aware that his plan violated the Electoral County Act," and that he "likely acted deceitfully and dishonestly" in pressing a legally suspect plan to stall the certification of the vote.

The emails that prompted the legal action were written between Jan. 4-7 on Eastman's Chapman University email account. Chapman officials were willing to turn over all of the former professor's emails to the House committee, which amounted to about 30,000, but Eastman sued to block the handing over of the emails to the select committee.

Carter eventually agreed to privately review 111 emails the House committee was requesting as it investigates the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The select committee argued that it needs the emails and revealed that it was investigating the possibility that Trump -- with Eastman's help -- was in charge of a criminal conspiracy to overturn the election of President Joe Biden.

Eastman's attorney, Charles Burnham, said earlier he did not think the emails in question would show any evidence of an intent to commit criminal fraud in seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

Attorney Douglas Letter, who represents the select committee, emphasized that there is a substantial need for the emails in what he said was one of the most important investigations in the history of Congress.

Eastman was forced out of Chapman when faculty and students objected to his attendance at a rally before the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and his work on behalf of Trump's campaign to undo the election results in the courts with claims of fraud that were repeatedly rejected. Eastman is also facing a state bar ethics investigation related to his work for Trump.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Elections
Santa Ana, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
Daily Mail

New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump breaks promise to ride a HORSE to court as he's tried for 'rioting' at the Capitol on January 6, even though he never entered the building or engaged any violence

A New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump has broken his promise to ride a horse to court as he stands trial for taking part in the January 6 riots. Couy Griffin instead arrived at Monday's hearing in Washington DC in a truck that was pulling a horse trailer after claiming that he wanted to avoid making a 'spectacle' of proceedings.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
David O. Carter
BGR.com

Biden wants to bring back a major stimulus payment program – will it happen?

It was one of the biggest transfers of wealth from the federal government to millions of Americans, moving billions of dollars from the federal coffers to Americans’ bank accounts and mailboxes. And then — the expanded child tax credit just fizzled out. A member of President Biden’s own party in the US Senate said he didn’t think it was wise to keep the expansion going. And that was that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Oc#Chapman University#House
Washington Post

A judge uses Tucker Carlson’s own words against Fox News

It’s a pretty remarkable state of affairs when a judge is approvingly citing Tucker Carlson’s journalistic rigor, but that’s precisely the situation we find ourselves in now. And rather ironically, that could be bad news for Fox News. New York Supreme Court Judge David B. Cohen has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HollywoodLife

Ginni Thomas: 5 Things To Know About Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence & Trump Scandal

Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas is a conservative political activist who has been married to Justice Thomas since 1987. Learn more about her here. While most Supreme Court Justices spouses stay out of the spotlight, Ginni Thomas, 65, has never been shy about sharing her conservative views. The Omaha, Nebraska-born attorney and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has worked both inside and outside of the government throughout the couple’s 25-year marriage, wielding her influence in Washington D.C. and beyond.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

GOP’s Mo Brooks: Trump urged me to take impermissible steps

Rep. Mo Brooks couldn’t have done much more to curry favor with Donald Trump. The Alabama Republican even appeared at the pre-riot Jan. 6 rally, firing up the right-wing crowd ahead of their insurrectionist attack on the Capitol. When the GOP congressman launched his Senate campaign last year, echoing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Eight Senate Dems broke with their party by voting to end mask mandates on public transportation and planes.

A resolution to overthrow the federal rules passed the Senate by a 57-40 vote. But it still isn't likely to become law. What happened: Eight Senate Democrats voted to nullify a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule mandating masks be worn on public transportation and in hubs like airports. That's far more Dems than have joined prior efforts to toss mask and vaccine mandates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The Worst Ginni Thomas Text Wasn’t From Ginni Thomas

This is a free edition of The Third Rail, a weekly newsletter about the Constitution, culture, and the disputes that divide America. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Yesterday evening, The Washington...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salt Lake Tribune

‘They have blood on their hands.’ Alexander Vindman says Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart are complicit in Russian invasion of Ukraine

Retired Army Lt. Col. and former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindman alleges Utah’s Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart have “blood on their hands” when it comes to the escalating crisis in Ukraine. He also accused the two members of Congress of jeopardizing national security through their support of former President Donald Trump in an interview with The Tribune.
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
109K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy