Texas signee, five-star OL Kelvin Banks comments on recent visit with Longhorns

It was a massive weekend on the Forty Acres, as Texas hosted several of the nation’s top uncommitted prospects.

Among the talented recruits on campus over the weekend was Texas signee Kelvin Banks. Jason Suchomel of Rivals caught up with Banks shortly after the visit concluded to gauge his thoughts.

Overall, it appears Banks enjoyed his visit and did his part in helping convince 2023 prospects to join the program.

We were just trying to get more recruits, just talk to them, make them feel at home. Also getting to see the practice was cool. I liked it. It’s different from high school football so I liked that aspect. It was very competitive, very aggressive.

While Suchomel noted that Banks spent the majority of his visit with the other offensive linemen on campus, he did get a chance to speak with five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

I talked to Arch at the beginning for a little bit and saw him in the meeting rooms. It looked like he was already one of the UT guys. So I have a pretty good feeling about him.

Banks is one of Texas’ highest rated recruits in the 2022 class, falling second behind fellow five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell. The talented duo could play a key role in Manning’s recruitment moving forward.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.