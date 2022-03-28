Median college debt varies widely among Americans by education level

Podcast featuring Dr. Aikyna Finch, Faculty Training Developer, Center for Teaching & Learning and. Earning a college degree can be expensive, but there are ways to reduce the cost. In this episode, APU’s Dr. Aikyna Finch talks to author Dr. Ouida McAfee about unique and easy ways to minimize the cost of a degree. Hear tips such as creating an academic plan by studying the academic catalog, testing out of courses, maximizing transfer credits, and taking advantage of university services. Also hear strategies for military students, transfer students, and students with disabilities.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO