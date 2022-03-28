ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

BIA Sexual Assault Victim Sues to Hold the Federal Government Liable

By Janna Wittenberg
 1 day ago
The Montana Supreme Court will hold an oral argument in Missoula on April 15 in conjunction with Law Day events there. The argument will be in the case L.B. v. USA, in which a woman seeks to hold the federal government liable for an on-duty Bureau of Indian Affairs officer’s sexual...

