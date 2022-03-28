ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demand truth in political ads

 1 day ago

When consumers see or hear an advertisement, whether it's on the internet, radio or television, or anywhere else, federal law says that ads must be truthful, not misleading, and, when appropriate, backed by scientific evidence. Why...

www.mycouriertribune.com

The Guardian

Truth Social: the failing anti-Twitter platform even Trump barely uses

The former president, banned from mainstream social media, promised to ‘fight back against Big Tech’. It’s not going well. Truth Social, Donald Trump’s new social media network, was supposed to be “a major new platform” where Republicans and Democrats alike could converse in an environment free from the “censorship” of big tech, an environment with an “ironclad commitment to protecting vigorous debate”.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The truth in political advertising: 'You're allowed to lie'

Political candidates can say some outrageous things. Sometimes, those things are even lies, like in an ad from Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Lake, a Republican former TV anchor who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, got lots of attention with an introductory ad in which she invoked the lie that the 2020 election was rigged (and that the news media won't cover the rigging).
Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
Washington Post

Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin fully loses her patience with Fox’s Ukraine punditry

Among the many times in which punditry can go very wrong, few rank as high as wartime. And nothing demonstrates that better than some corners of Fox News right now. Tucker Carlson has spent years suggesting maybe Vladimir Putin isn’t a bad guy. Several of its hosts wagered that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was manufactured to distract from the Biden administration’s domestic political issues — right before Russia actually invaded. A number of its pundits and hosts have seen their statements on issues like sanctions contradicted by the network’s actual reporting on the situation.
Daily Mail

MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
Variety

Symone Sanders to Take Over MSNBC Slot on Weekends and Streaming in May

Click here to read the full article. Symone D. Sanders will take over the 4 p.m. weekend slot on MSNBC as the NBCUniversal-owned network continues to bolster opinion programming over hours devoted to straight news reportage. The former media strategist, who has helped two prominent Democrats in presidential campaigns, will kick off her first show on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. The hour is currently anchored by Yasmin Vossoughian in a more traditional news format. Sanders, who comes to MSNBC directly from working as a media aide to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, will also host her program on MSNBC’s...
Daily Mail

Dr Oz. releases bizarre attack ad on opponent David McCormick mocking hard seltzer, vests and 'finance bros' - claiming he puts China over voters in Pennsylvania

Dr. Mehmet Oz's Pennsylania Senate campaign put out an attack ad Wednesday hitting rival David McCormick for being a 'finance bro,' a carpetbagger and too cozy with China. The ad did so by casting two vest-wearing, hard seltzer-drinking 'bros' named Tad and Chad, who called McCormick - a former hedge fund manager - their 'hero.'
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
The Guardian

Ted Cruz and the ‘racist baby’: sometimes reality threatens my political maturity

For sheer drama, we will probably never match the spectacle of Judge Brett Kavanaugh snivelling through his supreme court confirmation hearings in 2018. But this week’s hearing by the Senate judiciary committee to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s pick for the supreme court, came a close second. There was Republican senator Josh Hawley asking Jackson if she was soft on child molesters. There was Lindsey Graham, going on a rant that, if not quite expletive-filled, took on a playground quality with language like “crap”, “ass” and “how would you feel if we did that to you?” And there was Ted Cruz, straight-facedly asking Jackson if she thinks babies are racist. Along with someone throwing a pie at Rupert Murdoch and Zoom meetings of the Handforth parish council, it was up there with the best histrionics of the committee room canon.
The Week

Chris Cuomo demands $125 million and a 'full apology' after CNN firing

Three months after his firing, former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is seeking a massive payout from the network. Cuomo's attorneys filed a demand for arbitration Wednesday, which said the fired anchor is seeking $125 million in damages, according to Deadline. They claim this amount reflects not only the remainder of his contract but also additional earnings he will lose due to an alleged "smear campaign" by CNN.
The Independent

Tucker Carlson doubles down on Ukraine, calling support ‘the largest political flashmob in American history’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticised the strong support for Ukraine from US civic, business, and political leaders, calling it “the largest political flash mob in American history”. Mr Carlson compared it to the support for public health measures during the pandemic, such as mask mandates. “Masks were a training exercise. Mandatory masking was a shock collar designed to teach Americans unquestioning obedience and, of course, it worked because shock collars do work,” Carlson said on Tuesday night. “In a single day last month we watched, for example, our entire professional class dutifully changed their Twitter avatars from ‘mask...
HuffingtonPost

Fox News’ Ukraine War Coverage Confuses The Hell Out Of ‘Daily Show’ Correspondent

Desi Lydic ended up dazed and confused after faux-binging on Fox News’ questionable coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For “The Daily Show” correspondent’s regular “Foxsplains” bit Wednesday, the comedian pretended to watch hundreds of hours of Fox News commentary on Ukraine, featuring excuse-making for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and attacks on U.S. President Joe Biden. The network’s punditry has even been called out by its own reporters.
