Demand truth in political ads

For sheer drama, we will probably never match the spectacle of Judge Brett Kavanaugh snivelling through his supreme court confirmation hearings in 2018. But this week’s hearing by the Senate judiciary committee to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s pick for the supreme court, came a close second. There was Republican senator Josh Hawley asking Jackson if she was soft on child molesters. There was Lindsey Graham, going on a rant that, if not quite expletive-filled, took on a playground quality with language like “crap”, “ass” and “how would you feel if we did that to you?” And there was Ted Cruz, straight-facedly asking Jackson if she thinks babies are racist. Along with someone throwing a pie at Rupert Murdoch and Zoom meetings of the Handforth parish council, it was up there with the best histrionics of the committee room canon.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO