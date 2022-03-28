Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore

I present to you what my family calls “gim pasta”: a simple, perfect, little black dress of a pantry dish featuring chewy bucatini, gim (seasoned roasted seaweed), and cream. These noodles really speak for themselves, in large part because they remind me of the seaside flavors of a shrimp Alfredo but without the shellfish. This is, perhaps more than any of the other gim dishes in this book, a blatant concretization of my mantra: Roasted seaweed is more than just snack. It’s a powerhouse ingredient. If you can't find gim, which is already seasoned, you can use toasted nori instead—just add a bit more salt and sesame oil. —Eric Kim.
