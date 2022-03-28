4A's Talent@2030: Best Location for Some Ad Agencies? Home Offices!

If you share your Netflix account with family members or friends outside of your household, there’s a chance you could see added fees in the future. The online streaming service announced this week it is catching on to users sharing their accounts with people outside of their household and it is “impacting its ability to invest in great new TV and films for members.”
Back in January, Netflix announced an unexpected price hike on all of its subscription plans in North America. It was not the most welcome change for its massive U.S. base, but the last such price hike hadn't happened since 2014. That's why we didn't expect yet another such change so soon down the road, but here it is, happening again.
Technology continues to advance quicker than regulations can keep up with, marketing continues to progress faster than regulations can keep up with, which becomes a significant issue for influencers looking for protection. As a social media influencer, you are your brand and your business, so it feels and is personal when you aren’t protected.
Whenever a Tesla employee gets fired, it seems to make headlines. In this instance, John Bernal, a former Autopilot employee at Tesla, was fired last month because of video reviews he conducted on his YouTube channel. In a video of his channel, AI Addict, Bernal revealed, “I was fired from...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A donut dilemma is forcing a local mom and pop shop to cook up a new plan to stay alive.
They’ve already fought back some fierce competition, and now, more is on the way.
First, it was a Krispy Kreme, and now a Dunkin’ is making Florin Road its new home right off Highway 99.
Suzy Hem’s family has owned Baker’s Donuts for 38 years.
“I’ve been doing this since I was 19 years old,” she said.
And over the decades, they’ve developed a loyal base of customers.
“They’ve got so many regulars,” said customer Toni Cano.
But eight years ago, a Krispy Kreme...
Bubble artist Melody Yang has done many shows in the past for Discovery Cube Orange County’s annual event featuring soapy fun for kids, but when the show debuts Wednesday, it will be a bit different. Yang, who usually does the laser show as her brother handles most of the...
You saw a video on TikTok that you really liked, but you didn't save it and didn't remember the name of the uploader. You want to watch the video again, but you can't seem to find it. What do you do? Well, if TikTok releases this feature, you will be able to see what videos you have watched and then find the video in question.
Click here to read the full article. BBC Studios has struck a first look and development deal with Diving Bell Group, the talent agency that represents the likes of trans activist Munroe Bergdorf and feminist author Florence Given.
The BBC’s commercial arm described Diving Bell Group as representing “some of the most future-facing, change-making creators currently emerging in the UK.”
The outfits will collaborate to develop ideas and pitch for commissions and Kelly Webb-Lamb, Channel 4’s former Deputy Director of Programmes, has been consulting with both to identify these opportunities. BBC Studios will be given a first look at content ideas from...
A Nevada man lost his sense of taste and developed other health complications after he was served cleaning solvents in lieu of beer from a tap at a bar. ABC News reports that on March 18, a Las Vegas jury awarded Lon Enwright $8 million for the incident that took place in December 2018 at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson. He sued the casino bar for negligence.
The teenager who died in a fall from an Orlando thrill ride Thursday night may have been too heavy for the ride, a 2021 manual from the manufacturer appears to indicate. Tyre Sampson, 14, who was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and over 300 pounds, plummeted from his seat on the Orlando Free Fall ride, which is located at Icon Park along a busy street in the heart of Orlando's tourist district.
Comments / 0