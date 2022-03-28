Bell Gardens Police Arrest Man Suspected of Raping Girl at Knifepoint

BELL GARDENS (CNS) - A transient suspected of raping a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint was arrested today, Bell Gardens police said.

The alleged kidnapping and rape occurred early Thursday morning at an undisclosed location, according to Lt. Dano Neslen of the Bell Gardens Police Department, who described the crime as ``horrific.''

The girl told police she was coerced into a garage by a suspect later identified as Bell Gardens-area transient Robert Nunez, according to a police statement.

Nunez and a second suspect tied her up, then Nunez raped the girl at knifepoint, Neslen said.

Police circulated Nunez' photo and sought the public's help to find him, and Nunez was arrested near a homeless encampment in Long Beach on Monday morning, according to Fox11 and police.

``At 8:15 (a.m.), Long Beach P.D. was notified by an anonymous citizen that had seen our previous press release and suspect photo (who) ... reported a sighting of accused rapist Robert Nunez in the LA River area near Long Beach Boulevard and the 710 Freeway,'' Neslen said in a statement.

``Long Beach police officers immediately responded to the location where they located Nunez, who attempted to flee on foot,'' Neslen said. ``However, officers were able to quickly take him into custody.'

Neslen said Nunez ``had his distinctive facial tattoo covered by a bandage in an attempt to conceal his identity.''

On Thursday afternoon, officers and investigators had tracked down and arrested the second suspect, who was identified as 41-year-old Jaomir Perez. Perez was booked into the Inmate Reception Center on $50,000 bail, according to sheriff's inmate records.