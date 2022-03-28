Montana State Native Student-Athletes Honored at Powwow

Montana just lost its Top 10 spot on this list and we are LOSING IT!. Sorry, we're not losing it that badly - but it has been a stressful couple of years. Especially in Montana, which has pretty much gotten more expensive no matter where you go in the state. That's gonna create a strain on anyone's brain - it's a wonder we're not all walking around like Jerry in that one episode of Seinfeld.

MONTANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO