When the legendary Golden City closed about a decade ago, Full Moon House took over its space on N. Hill Street and thankfully, didn’t change much. Besides the hanging LED icicles and brand-new orange napkins, the dining room looks nearly identical to its past self. Paper dragons fly over the space and there’s red lanterns wherever you look, making it one of the more festive places in the neighborhood to grab a meal. There are over 200 menu items, but focus on the seafood dishes, like Hong Kong-style clams, sliced abalone on the half-shell, and lobster served in a rich black bean sauce.

RESTAURANTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO