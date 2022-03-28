ODB Mailbag - Spring Football Edition: Drop Your Questions Here

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
Shaheen Holloway’s incredible success with Saint Peter’s during March Madness was exhilarating for their fans. However, there was a looming problem over the Peacocks: Holloway himself. After his stellar coaching job in Jersey, rumors started floating about the coach transferring to his alma mater Seton Hall. After their...
San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
The Uvalde Lobos were to play the Gonzales Lady Apaches in Class 4A bi-district soccer competition Friday night at San Antonio. See the Uvalde Leader-News Facebook page for results. The winner of the Uvalde-Gonzales bi-district match will advance to play the bi-district winner between the Boerne Greyhounds and the Austin...
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M basketball team is gearing up for their final road trip of the year after advancing to the Final Four of the NIT at Madison Square Garden. The Aggies will take on Washington State for a chance to play in the championship game.
AUBURN — There's no shortage of words to describe what the sudden ending felt like.
Horrible. Miserable. Tough. Sour.
Auburn gymnastics coach Jeff Graba used all of the above Tuesday when remembering the way Auburn's previous season ended. On March 31, 2021, the team announced it would be unable to compete in the Tuscaloosa NCAA regional...
PORT NECHES — Both Port Neches-Groves soccer teams fell in the first round of the playoffs over the weekend. The PNG girls squad fell 2-1 to Manvel, while the boys lost 5-4 to Texas City. Both teams won district titles this year, with the girls team finishing 11-1 in...
Be Remarkable: Rudder coaches showing students how to give back to community. Under the leadership of Jacky Pence and Kallie Donley, the Rudder High School volleyball team is consistently engaged in service projects that give back to their hometown of Bryan. Madison County enacts 90 day burn ban after fiery...
