ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WI

Aldi to Open Weston Location This Year

By Mike Leischner
95.5 FM WIFC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTON, WI (WSAU) — Discount grocer Aldi will open a store in Weston before the end of 2022. The...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Is Aldi Open On Easter Sunday 2022?

Easter 2022 is looking to be almost normal. With people vaccinated against COVID-19 and mask mandates being lifted in many states, Easter gatherings may have the potential to be more like they've been in years past. And while that doesn't mean we will be licking doorknobs and disregarding general hygiene practices, it does mean that if you are in charge of cooking your Easter brunch recipes for your posse of friends or have been tasked with picking up popular Easter candy for the egg hunt you may want to start planning.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WJHL

Back Yard Burgers’ Kingsport location opens Tuesday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new fast food restaurant is set to open on the west end of Kingsport. Back Yard Burgers confirmed its new location at 101 Charles E. Brooks Jr. Way will open on Tuesday. The new restaurant is located in the former Wendy’s lot next to Allandale Mansion. Back Yard Burgers’ menu […]
KINGSPORT, TN
New Haven Register

Sally’s Apizza Fairfield location to open this summer

FAIRFIELD — Sally’s Apizza announced this week that its Fairfield location will be opening this summer. The news was shared on the popular pizzeria’s social media accounts on Monday, which was also pi day — a popular day for pizza. The post shows a picture of...
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weston, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Rib Mountain, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Weston, WI
Lifestyle
City
Rhinelander, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
City
Weston, WI
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Cyclebar opens first location in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is welcoming a new business that promises low impact, high intensity workouts. Cyclebar is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. Owner Shanna Williams said the indoor cycling studio is designed for all fitness levels. “It's such an inclusive engaging community,” she said. “I've...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Centre Daily

Aldi’s 2nd Centre County location set to open Thursday. Here’s a peek inside — and what to expect

The shelves are stocked, the floors mopped and the freezers full — so, come 9 a.m. Thursday, Centre County’s newest Aldi at 780 Benner Pike will officially open its doors. The new College Township location is the county’s second Aldi, as the first opened just five months prior in Patton Township, about 7 miles away. The new stores are part of an aggressive campaign by Aldi to become the country’s third-largest grocery chain by the end of the year.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy