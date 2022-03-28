ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Canada picks the F-35 for its next fighter jet

ABC News
ABC News
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0esB7DKB00

The Canadian government has selected Lockheed Martin Corp. and the F-35 as the preferred bidder in its competition to buy a new fighter jet, government officials said Monday.

Canada is planning to buy 88 new fighter jets to replace its CF-18s. The government has budgeted about $19 billion Canadian (US$15 billion) for the purchase

Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi said Lockheed Martin was deemed to be the top ranked bidder.

Delivery of the first aircraft would be scheduled for 2025 if an agreement is reached. If an agreement is not reached the government has the option to enter into talks with Saab, whose Gripen fighter came second to the F-35 in the competition.

Canada has a close relationship with the United States, which includes using fighter jets together to defend North American air space.

Canada previously ruled out the Boeing's Super Hornet.

A former Conservative Canadian government previously announced the purchase of the F-35 but the current Liberal government delayed that purchase and opened up the bidding to competition. Tassi said Canada will get a better deal now.

Before becoming prime minister, Justin Trudeau said Canada wouldn't buy the F-35.

Defense Minister Anita Anand said the decision to pick the F-35 was done without political interference.

“We’re living in a new reality," Anand said in reference to Russia's war in Ukraine .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. As Independent columnist Rupert Cornwell says, 'Nuclear war is no longer the stuff of dystopian novellas – it's a very real and immediate threat' "Small unsettling things are also happening amid the giant upheavals of Trump-world...George Orwell’s 1984 has shot to the top of Amazon bestseller list, while demand has surged for other dystopian novels such as Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World and Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451. And now there’s the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and its Doomsday Clock, which shows how near we are to the apocalypse. The scientists who manipulate the device moved...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fighter Aircraft#Canadian#Lockheed Martin Corp#Saab#North American#Super Hornet#Liberal#Defense
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
KTLA

Close Putin ally warns of nuclear disaster

(The Hill) -- A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused the U.S. of seeking "the end of our motherland" and said escalating tensions could result in a nuclear disaster.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Boeing
nextbigfuture.com

Russian Planes Are Second Rate and China Copied Them

Russian fighter jets are being shot down in Ukraine by US Stinger missiles and Ukraine’s soviet era air defences. The Ukrainian defense ministry claims its forces have destroyed about 100 Russian fixed-wing aircraft. Independent observers have confirmed at least a dozen of those kills. Verified losses include five Su-25 attack planes, two Su-30 and four Su-34 fighters and an An-26 transport.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chinese airline grounds all its Boeing 737-800s after 132 died in death plunge: Passenger jet went into sudden terrifying 350mph, 30,000ft dive and smashed into mountainside in China killing all people onboard

A Chinese airline has grounded all of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft today after 132 people died when their passenger jet crashed in China this morning after suddenly nose-diving and plummeting 30,000ft in two minutes an hitting the ground at 350mph. State media reported all 737-800s in China Eastern's fleet were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

592K+
Followers
144K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy