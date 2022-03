Several Black members of Congress have signed a document requesting President Joe Biden to look into contracts funded by COVID-19 response legislation, highlighting the “major failings of many federal departments and agencies to do business with Black-owned media and advertising firms.” In the signed document to the president, the lawmakers cite a 2021 Black Enterprise article that details how the Biden administration has excluded Black-owned media and advertising firms from “Encouraging Black Americans,” a national campaign to push Black Americans to get vaccinated.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 19 DAYS AGO